Fans call Kim "selfish" for making zero effort in her marriage in Welcome to Plathville

Welcome to Plathville Season 4 returned to TLC for an all-new dramatic episode on Tuesday night. This week, Kim Plath moved back to her family home to spend more time with her kids.
Kim and Barry sat down to have a conversation regarding their marriage. The latter asked his wife if there was any way that they could make it work, but Kim's response was negative.
Episode 7 of Welcome to Plathville, titled Eyes Down, showcased Barry opening up to Kim with a heartfelt conversation. He suggested they go for counseling to see if things could work out between them, but Kim stood her ground and wanted to go her separate way.
Hurt and taken aback by his wife's response, Barry shared that he felt betrayed by her and called Kim selfish. Viewers who watched the episode were shocked by Kim's behavior and took to social media to slam the Welcome to Plathville star.
Fans slam Kim for being selfish in Welcome to Plathville, Season 4 Episode 7
Taking to Twitter, fans slammed Kim and claimed that she was indeed behaving selfishly. Some added that she didn't even give her marriage a chance. A few other fans claimed that she might already have someone else, hence why she wanted to break up her marriage with Barry.
More details on what happened this week in Welcome to Plathville Episode 7, Season 4
During this week's episode of Welcome to Plathville, Barry sat down to have a conversation with Kim. During her confessional, she shared that she was sure that her husband was aware of the fact that she wanted a divorce.
She added:
"I have tried to communicate with Barry, to let him kind of know where I am at. But, he's still not hearing me."
Opening up about what was on her mind, Kim asked her husband if he was aware that she wasn't happy with their marriage. Barry agreed and shared that he was just looking for a wife who once loved him, but couldn't find her anywhere.
During his confessional, the Welcome to Plathville star shared:
"I need her back. I have my loss in this setup. Where, I don't even have what I consider closeness anymore. Right? Cause it's just changed. She's here, but it's really lonely. It's weird and lonely."
Barry continued to tell his wife that he thought their relationship could never be shaken. He shared that it was a real sad state that now it was all shaken up. Continuing in his confessional, Barry said that when he looked at his wife, all he could see was a woman who felt trapped.
Adding to that, he shared that he had bought her flowers and presents, and was still being an optimist and hoping that Kim would change. He also confessed that there were days when he felt like a man of sorrow, acquainted with grief. He also questioned Kim about her reasons for why she wanted to split.
Barry sopke about how he valued the 24 years of marriage that they share and questioned how Kim could just throw it away. She replied by sharing that she felt like she had been hurt too much. When Barry spoke up about how there was an opportunity for them to work things out if she chose to, Kim said that there was no going back.
