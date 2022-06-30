Fans call Kim "selfish" for making zero effort in her marriage in Welcome to Plathville

Welcome to Plathville Season 4 returned to TLC for an all-new dramatic episode on Tuesday night. This week, Kim Plath moved back to her family home to spend more time with her kids.

Kim and Barry sat down to have a conversation regarding their marriage. The latter asked his wife if there was any way that they could make it work, but Kim's response was negative.

Episode 7 of Welcome to Plathville, titled Eyes Down, showcased Barry opening up to Kim with a heartfelt conversation. He suggested they go for counseling to see if things could work out between them, but Kim stood her ground and wanted to go her separate way.

Hurt and taken aback by his wife's response, Barry shared that he felt betrayed by her and called Kim selfish. Viewers who watched the episode were shocked by Kim's behavior and took to social media to slam the Welcome to Plathville star.

90DayMikesForgottenUnderwear @ColetteKorber #welcometoplathville Kim IS being selfish. Barry NEVER said she should be in an "unhappy marriage." He just wants to be in a marriage w/ her PERIOD! She is the one who decided to change the rules- and the game. #TLC Kim IS being selfish. Barry NEVER said she should be in an "unhappy marriage." He just wants to be in a marriage w/ her PERIOD! She is the one who decided to change the rules- and the game. #TLC #welcometoplathville

Fans slam Kim for being selfish in Welcome to Plathville, Season 4 Episode 7

Taking to Twitter, fans slammed Kim and claimed that she was indeed behaving selfishly. Some added that she didn't even give her marriage a chance. A few other fans claimed that she might already have someone else, hence why she wanted to break up her marriage with Barry.

DBoop @DBoop4 #welcometoplathville

Kim's trying to mess with 🥺 🏼

Kim doesn't want to be happy in their marriage bc she's giving it zero effort & it's devastating & yes

So sorry Kim's trying to mess with #Lydia 's pure heart with her lame excuses tooKim doesn't want to be happy in their marriage bc she's giving it zero effort & it's devastating & yes #Kim selfishSo sorry #Barry #welcometoplathville 😤Kim's trying to mess with #Lydia's pure heart with her lame excuses too‼💔🥺🙏🏼Kim doesn't want to be happy in their marriage bc she's giving it zero effort & it's devastating & yes #Kim selfish‼😔So sorry #Barry.

j @jaderaer Kim IS selfish. She spent so much of her time controlling her kids and now that she can’t control them she wants to blame Barry for her unhappiness #WelcomeToPlathville Kim IS selfish. She spent so much of her time controlling her kids and now that she can’t control them she wants to blame Barry for her unhappiness #WelcomeToPlathville

@pl1721 @LeipzigerP #welcometoplathville Kim is a liar. You didn’t slip up - you were smiling when telling the kids about divorce. To do this to your kids on TV is totally selfish. You picked this life. You were the total decision maker. You did not let Barry be an equal partner. #narcissistic #welcometoplathville Kim is a liar. You didn’t slip up - you were smiling when telling the kids about divorce. To do this to your kids on TV is totally selfish. You picked this life. You were the total decision maker. You did not let Barry be an equal partner. #narcissistic

DBoop @DBoop4 @HolaFalkoro

She's probably jealous of the kids freedom or midlife crisis & has hots for her gym guy?

#welcometoplathville #Kim probably said I'm not happy about this four times because she never tried to work on the marriage. I think it's all about her like Ethan has said.She's probably jealous of the kids freedom or midlife crisis & has hots for her gym guy? @HolaFalkoro #Kim probably said I'm not happy about this four times because she never tried to work on the marriage. I think it's all about her like Ethan has said.She's probably jealous of the kids freedom or midlife crisis & has hots for her gym guy? #welcometoplathville

That Reality Girl @obsessedwrealtv Wouldn't be surprised if Kim already is in an emotional relationship with someone else before having that talk with Barry #welcometoplathville Wouldn't be surprised if Kim already is in an emotional relationship with someone else before having that talk with Barry #welcometoplathville

The Shady Lady @NKallicharan



#WelcomeToPlathville Why does Kim blame Barry for everything? Kim wants to get her hoe on and does not want to be a mother or a wife anymore. She just wants to have fun and party with her older kids whose lifestyle she had a problem with until she wanted said lifestyle. Why does Kim blame Barry for everything? Kim wants to get her hoe on and does not want to be a mother or a wife anymore. She just wants to have fun and party with her older kids whose lifestyle she had a problem with until she wanted said lifestyle.#WelcomeToPlathville

Reids girl @LynnMurrell21 What did I miss? Kim separating from Barry came out of nowhere. Did they even try counseling? Kim says Barry should have changed to meet her needs, but what did she try to improve the marriage? Reality shows seem to ruin marriages. #welcometoplathville What did I miss? Kim separating from Barry came out of nowhere. Did they even try counseling? Kim says Barry should have changed to meet her needs, but what did she try to improve the marriage? Reality shows seem to ruin marriages. #welcometoplathville

Ruby C. @prshsgem #welcometoplathville

It's obvious that Kim has someone she's interested in and I wouldn't be surprised at who it is. She's only fooling her family. It's obvious that Kim has someone she's interested in and I wouldn't be surprised at who it is. She's only fooling her family. #welcometoplathvilleIt's obvious that Kim has someone she's interested in and I wouldn't be surprised at who it is. She's only fooling her family.

Nichol S. @Yayatotwins14

I think she’s been checked out for months, maybe years. #welcometoplathville Waiting for a few weeks down the road when Kim goes public with a new man. Just my guess.I think she’s been checked out for months, maybe years. #Plathville Waiting for a few weeks down the road when Kim goes public with a new man. Just my guess.I think she’s been checked out for months, maybe years. #Plathville #welcometoplathville

Moccia8989 @moccia8989 Kim stop making Barry the bad guy.... you are a hypocrite saying communication is key yet u dont communicate or give him a chance #welcometoplathville Kim stop making Barry the bad guy.... you are a hypocrite saying communication is key yet u dont communicate or give him a chance #welcometoplathville

Zigidy @Zigidy2 #welcometoplathville Kim is so cold she is scary! She is dumping her family and her “values” because she is “not happy”. Boohoo Kim! You are “unhappy” because you see your older kids having more fun than you. You are a lousy parent over and over again. #welcometoplathville Kim is so cold she is scary! She is dumping her family and her “values” because she is “not happy”. Boohoo Kim! You are “unhappy” because you see your older kids having more fun than you. You are a lousy parent over and over again.

More details on what happened this week in Welcome to Plathville Episode 7, Season 4

During this week's episode of Welcome to Plathville, Barry sat down to have a conversation with Kim. During her confessional, she shared that she was sure that her husband was aware of the fact that she wanted a divorce.

She added:

"I have tried to communicate with Barry, to let him kind of know where I am at. But, he's still not hearing me."

Opening up about what was on her mind, Kim asked her husband if he was aware that she wasn't happy with their marriage. Barry agreed and shared that he was just looking for a wife who once loved him, but couldn't find her anywhere.

During his confessional, the Welcome to Plathville star shared:

"I need her back. I have my loss in this setup. Where, I don't even have what I consider closeness anymore. Right? Cause it's just changed. She's here, but it's really lonely. It's weird and lonely."

Barry continued to tell his wife that he thought their relationship could never be shaken. He shared that it was a real sad state that now it was all shaken up. Continuing in his confessional, Barry said that when he looked at his wife, all he could see was a woman who felt trapped.

Adding to that, he shared that he had bought her flowers and presents, and was still being an optimist and hoping that Kim would change. He also confessed that there were days when he felt like a man of sorrow, acquainted with grief. He also questioned Kim about her reasons for why she wanted to split.

Barry sopke about how he valued the 24 years of marriage that they share and questioned how Kim could just throw it away. She replied by sharing that she felt like she had been hurt too much. When Barry spoke up about how there was an opportunity for them to work things out if she chose to, Kim said that there was no going back.

Welcome to Plathville airs every Tuesday night at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far