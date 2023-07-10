How I Met Your Father season 2 episodes 19 & 20 release date, air time, plot, and more

The 19th and 20th episodes of How I Met Your Father season 2 are expected to air on Hulu on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 3 am ET (tentative time). The two episodes will wrap up the second season and thus, viewers can expect a lot of drama to unfold.

The show focuses on the character of Sophie, who narrates to her son the story of how she met his father. In the process, she also narrates to them her early teenage life. How I Met Your Father stars Hilary Duff in the lead role. Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger have created the series.

How I Met Your Father season 2 episodes 19 and 20 will show everyone heading out to Pemberton's

Hulu hasn't released any promos or trailers for the 19th and 20th episodes of How I Met Your Father season 2, but based on synopses shared by Rotten Tomatoes, viewers can expect the 19th episode to focus on Jesse, who tricks his friends into helping him pack his things at his home. Later on, things take a dramatic and tense turn as everyone heads out to Pemberton's.

Here's the synopsis of the 19th episode:

''Jesse tricks the gang into helping him pack his stuff in the apartment.''

The synopsis for the 20th episode reads:

''Everyone heads to Pemberton's to weather out the hurricane.''

Apart from that, more details pertaining to the upcoming episodes are not yet available. The previous episode, titled Parent Trap, depicted Sophie trying to trick her parents. Elsewhere, Ellen and Sid came up with a plan in order to get Charlie and Jesse to be roommates.

So far, the current season has received mostly mixed-to-positive reviews, with many critics praising the show's performances and humor, among numerous other things.

Fans can expect the ongoing season to conclude with the two episodes. As of writing this, news on whether the series has been canceled/renewed has not yet been shared. Viewers can look forward to an update in the near future.

More details about How I Met Your Father plot and cast

The sitcom centers around the life of Sophie, who, in the future, tells her son the dramatic story of how she met her partner and the numerous hilarious experiences she had along the way. It explores her life in detail and paints a more complex portrait of her character.

Hulu's official synopsis of the How I Met Your Father states:

''In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.''

Critics have praised Hilary Duff's performance in the lead role as Sophie and it defines the tone of the series. She's brilliantly supported by various other highly talented actors like Francia Raisa, Christopher Lowell, Tien Tran, and many more.

Viewers can stream the upcoming episodes of How I Met Your Father season 2 on Hulu on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

