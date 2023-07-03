How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 18 release date, air time, plot, and more details

The 18th episode of How I Met Your Father season 2 is expected to premiere on Hulu on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at 12 am ET (tentative time). The sitcom is a spinoff of the beloved series, How I Met Your Mother, and focuses on the character of Sophie, her early life, and teenage years, and depicts how she met the love of her life.

The story is told entirely from Sophie's perspective. In the future, she's seen narrating various stories from her eventful life to her son. It features Hilary Duff in the lead role, alongside various others playing significant supporting roles. The show is helmed by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger.

How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 18 will focus on Sophie coming up with a parent trap

A promo for How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 18 offers a glimpse of the various key events set to unfold in the new episode. Titled Parent Trap, the upcoming episode will focus on Sophie trying to devise a mischievous plan to trap her parents.

Elsewhere, Ellen and Sid try to think of some ideas to get Charlie and Jesse to become roommates. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' description of the upcoming episode of the sitcom:

''Sophie tries to parent trap her parents; Sid and Ellen try their own master plan to nudge Jesse and Charlie into being roommates with each other.''

Apart from that, more details about the new episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled Out of Sync, depicted the gang struggling to make it through the day without their cell phones.

As the season nears its end, it'll be interesting to see how Sophie's story pans out as her life gets more complicated and dramatic. As of now, Hulu is yet to renew or cancel the series, which makes the finale of the upcoming season a lot more interesting. Fans can hope for some positive news in the near future.

A quick look at How I Met Your Father's plot and cast

How I Met Your Father centers around Sophie's character, exploring her backstory and her eventful teenage life until she met her partner. The entire story is narrated in flashbacks as Sophie, in the year 2050, tells her son how she met his father. Here's the official synopsis of the comedy series, as per Hulu:

''In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.''

The series has received mixed-to-positive reviews from viewers and critics, with many praising the performances by the actors and writing, among other things. The cast includes actors like Hilary Duff as Sophie Tompkins, Suraj Sharma as Sid, Tien Tran as Ellen, and many others.

Viewers can stream the latest episode of How I Met Your Father season 2 on Hulu on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

