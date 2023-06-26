How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 17 release date, air time, and more details

The 17th episode of How I Met Your Father season 2 is expected to air on Hulu on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 12 am ET (tentative time). The second season has arrived at a critical juncture and it'll be interesting to see how Sophie's story pans out in the remaining few episodes of the season.

A spinoff of the acclaimed sitcom, How I Met Your Mother, the show focuses on Hilary Duff's Sophie Tompkins, who tells her son the dramatic story of how she met her future partner. The show is created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger.

How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 17 will focus on the gang trying to spend a whole day without their phones

Hulu is yet to release a promo for How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 17, but based on a Rotten Tomatoes synopsis, viewers can expect the new episode to focus on the gang struggling to deal with an entire day without their mobile phones. A short description of the episode, titled Out of Sync, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

''The gang goes a day without their cell phones, forced to face the world without online help.''

Apart from that, not much else is known regarding the plot of the upcoming episode. The previous episode, titled The Jersey Connection, depicted Ellen wondering what's wrong with Rachel as she senses something fishy.

Elsewhere, Jesse is extremely upset after he was not invited to a colleague's birthday party. Take a look at the synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Ellen suspects something is up with Rachel; she and Sid do a stakeout; Sophie tracks an upset Jesse down after he wasn't invited to a coworker's birthday party.''

As the story gets more interesting and dramatic, fans can expect a lot more events to be unpacked in the upcoming episodes as the second is heading towards its conclusion.

A quick look at How I Met Your Father's plot and cast

The sitcom centers around Sophie, who narrates to her son the fascinating story of how she met his father. It explores Sophie's early life, her friendships, family, and love life, among other things. Hulu's official synopsis of the show reads:

''In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.''

How I Met Your Father features Hilary Duff in the lead role as Sophie Tompkins. Duff perfectly captures the various shades of her character with stunning ease in a richly nuanced performance. She's received widespread critical acclaim for her performance in the series.

Hilary Duff has previously starred in numerous other movies and TV shows like Younger, Flock of Dudes, and Raising Hope, among many more. Other supporting cast members include Francia Raisa as Valentina, Christopher Lowell as Jesse, and many more.

Don't miss the 17th episode of How I Met Your Father season 2 on Hulu on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

