The 16th episode of How I Met Your Father season 2 is all set to air on Hulu on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 12 am ET (tentative time). The series centers around Sophie, who narrates to her son the story of how she met his father. It chronicles several fascinating incidents from Sophie's early life.

The series is a spinoff of the iconic sitcom, How I Met Your Mother, and shares thematic and tonal similarities. The show stars Hilary Duff in the lead role as protagonist Sophie, along with many others essaying key supporting characters. It is created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger.

How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 16 will focus on an extremely upset Jesse

An official promo for How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 16 has not yet been released by the network, but based on a Rotten Tomatoes' description, viewers can expect the new episode to focus on Ellen, who thinks something's wrong with Rachel.

Meanwhile, Sophie sets out to meet Jesse, who's extremely upset after he wasn't invited to a colleague's party.

Here's a brief description of the new episode, titled The Jersey Connection, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Ellen suspects something is up with Rachel; she and Sid do a stakeout; Sophie tracks an upset Jesse down after he wasn't invited to a coworker's birthday party.''

Apart from that, more details regarding the new episode are currently being kept under wraps. The previous episode, titled Working Girls, depicted Ellen and Sophie working together on a new assignment. Elsewhere, things took an interesting turn after Hannah got a surprise visit from Sid.

Viewers can expect more drama to unfold in the remaining episodes as the current season is set to wrap up soon. There's no update on the third season as of now, but viewers can expect for positive news in the near future.

In brief, about How I Met Your Father plot and cast

The sitcom centers around the life of Sophie, who tells her son the story of how she met the love of her life. It also explores the various intriguing backstories from her early life, among other things.

Hulu's official synopsis of the show states:

''In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.''

Hilary Duff has been brilliant throughout the two seasons of How I Met Your Father, as she perfectly captures her character's verve and energy with stunning ease. Her other notable film and TV acting credits include Lizzie McGuire, According to Greta, The Haunting of Sharon Tate, and Younger, to name a few.

Other important supporting cast members include actors like Suraj Sharma as Sid, Francia Raisa as Valentina, Christopher Lowell as Jesse, Tien Tran as Ellen, and many more.

Don't forget to catch the latest episode of How I Met Your Father season 2 on Hulu on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

