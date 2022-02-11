How did Isabel Torres die? Tributes pour in as Spanish actress of 'Veneno' fame dies aged 52

Actress Isabel Torres recently passed away on January 11 at the age of 52. The news was confirmed by her family in a social media post that read:

“Today, February 11, 2022, we say goodbye to Isabel. Although her family and friends feel her loss deeply, we know that wherever she goes, she will have fun as only she knows how. Thank you for all the messages of affection and concern. She has left feeling very loved and supported.”

Various celebrities also paid tribute on Twitter, including Veneno director Javier Ambrossi, who shared a picture of Isabel on Instagram. He said that he still sees her in every memory.

Isabel Torres’ cause of death explored

Isabel Torres has died following a long battle with lung cancer. Spanish media reported that she had been suffering from cancer for two years.

Torres had previously shared a post on her Instagram page in November 2021 revealing that she had only two months to live. She became a popular personality after being cast as one of the three trans actresses in Veneno.

Isabel Torres died after a long battle with cancer (Image via Angel Diaz Brinas/Getty Images)

Isabel was diagnosed with lung cancer during filming of the series. While speaking to the Spanish media at the time, she said that her life had not been easy and without realizing it, she had made a battle of her life. She had added:

“A battle that I don’t know if it will end soon or a little later. What I am clear about is that I am not going to stop fighting until the last moment.”

Fans pay tribute to Isabel Torres on Twitter

Torres had a huge fan base despite the fact that she did not have a Wikipedia page and had only appeared in a few films. The public and other famous personalities paid their tributes on Twitter when they heard about her demise:

Jen Shah’s Missing Bottom Side Tooth @chulito_jotito Trans Spanish actress Isabel Torres, passed away this morning after her battle with lung cancer at the age of 51. She was best known for her heart breaking performance as trans icon Cristina “La Veneno” on HBO Max’s incredible docuseries Veneno. Descana en Paz, preciosa. Trans Spanish actress Isabel Torres, passed away this morning after her battle with lung cancer at the age of 51. She was best known for her heart breaking performance as trans icon Cristina “La Veneno” on HBO Max’s incredible docuseries Veneno. Descana en Paz, preciosa. https://t.co/Ao4fR6Pwzp

Sonja Sajzor 🦇 @sonjasajzor So sad to hear about the death of Veneno star Isabel Torres. Rest in peace, you beautiful & radiant soul. So sad to hear about the death of Veneno star Isabel Torres. Rest in peace, you beautiful & radiant soul. 💔 https://t.co/ChUpmSEfVr

Half-Shirt Radical @EricShethar RIP to Isabel Torres, perhaps the crown jewel in the astonishment that was "Veneno"-

she scorchingly embodied the show's anti-hagiography, making us adore Christina not in spite of her flaws, but often because of them, through the sheer force of her humane, gutsy star power. RIP to Isabel Torres, perhaps the crown jewel in the astonishment that was "Veneno"-she scorchingly embodied the show's anti-hagiography, making us adore Christina not in spite of her flaws, but often because of them, through the sheer force of her humane, gutsy star power. https://t.co/wzfHMzaKQ9

Jordan Tannahill @cruising_utopia If any of you still haven’t watched Veneno, you are denying yourself one of the greatest performances in televisual herstory Isabel Torres you are an icon. Rest in power & graceIf any of you still haven’t watched Veneno, you are denying yourself one of the greatest performances in televisual herstory Isabel Torres you are an icon. Rest in power & grace 🌹 If any of you still haven’t watched Veneno, you are denying yourself one of the greatest performances in televisual herstory https://t.co/AOL6ObQURv

Ja’mie Queen West @JSmith92 I am so sad today. The actress Isabel Torres who played the later in life version of Veneno has passed away from lung cancer. I am so sad today. The actress Isabel Torres who played the later in life version of Veneno has passed away from lung cancer. 😞💔

She was an LGBTQ+ advocate and proudly spoke about being raised by two mothers. She became the first Canadian woman in 1996 to have her gender changed in her ID and was later featured on the cover of Interviú.

Torres was the first transgender candidate to be the queen of the major festival Carnival of Las Palamas de Gran Canaria.

Further details on her family, career, and educational background are yet to be revealed.

