How did Isabel Torres die? Tributes pour in as Spanish actress of 'Veneno' fame dies aged 52

Actress Isabel Torres recently passed away on January 11 at the age of 52. The news was confirmed by her family in a social media post that read:
“Today, February 11, 2022, we say goodbye to Isabel. Although her family and friends feel her loss deeply, we know that wherever she goes, she will have fun as only she knows how. Thank you for all the messages of affection and concern. She has left feeling very loved and supported.”
Various celebrities also paid tribute on Twitter, including Veneno director Javier Ambrossi, who shared a picture of Isabel on Instagram. He said that he still sees her in every memory.
Isabel Torres’ cause of death explored
Isabel Torres has died following a long battle with lung cancer. Spanish media reported that she had been suffering from cancer for two years.
Torres had previously shared a post on her Instagram page in November 2021 revealing that she had only two months to live. She became a popular personality after being cast as one of the three trans actresses in Veneno.
Isabel was diagnosed with lung cancer during filming of the series. While speaking to the Spanish media at the time, she said that her life had not been easy and without realizing it, she had made a battle of her life. She had added:
“A battle that I don’t know if it will end soon or a little later. What I am clear about is that I am not going to stop fighting until the last moment.”
Fans pay tribute to Isabel Torres on Twitter
Torres had a huge fan base despite the fact that she did not have a Wikipedia page and had only appeared in a few films. The public and other famous personalities paid their tributes on Twitter when they heard about her demise:
She was an LGBTQ+ advocate and proudly spoke about being raised by two mothers. She became the first Canadian woman in 1996 to have her gender changed in her ID and was later featured on the cover of Interviú.
Torres was the first transgender candidate to be the queen of the major festival Carnival of Las Palamas de Gran Canaria.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Further details on her family, career, and educational background are yet to be revealed.