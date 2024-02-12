How did James Brown die? Details explored ahead of Death by Fame on ID

James Brown, often called the Godfather of Soul, is a legend in the world of music. His life was embroiled in controversy, and he tragically passed away on December 25, 2006, due to a heart attack and build-up of fluid in his lungs due to pneumonia.

In a shocking turn of events, it was revealed in 2019 that Brown might have been murdered rather than passing away due to a pneumonia-induced heart attack. CNN first published the report.

The upcoming episode of the ID original series, Death by Fame, explores details behind the death of the music legend James Brown. The crime documentary series takes viewers behind the mysteries surrounding the lives of the rich and the famous. The official synopsis of the series reads:

"Death by Fame goes behind the scenes to uncover the sinister side of fame and reveal the shocking true stories behind the rise, fall and murder of some of Hollywood's most promising stars."

The upcoming Death by Fame episode, dealing with the death of James Brown, will air on February 12, 2024, at 9 pm EST on Investigation Discovery. The episode will also be available for streaming on Max.

Death by Fame explores whether James Brown died of natural causes or foul play was involved

In 2006, James Brown was hospitalized after being diagnosed with pneumonia. He was 73 at that time and had seen the heights of fame. On the day of Christmas 2006, it was reported that Brown had succumbed to heart failure induced by his pneumonia.

More than a decade later, journalists from CNN claimed that Brown might have been murdered rather than dying of natural causes. The claims of murder were raised by thirteen people who knew Brown. It also included the doctor who was treating him.

A shocking issue that raised questions among investigators was that no autopsy was done on James Brown after his death. His daughter, Yamma Brown, had declined his autopsy, citing personal reasons. In another turn of events, Yamma Brown and her husband, Darren Lumar, got into a serious altercation three months after James Brown's death.

As per CNN, when the marriage broke apart, Darren Lumar spoke to his attorneys and said that he would expose Yamma Brown as he suspected foul play regarding James Brown’s sudden death. When he sat down with Tony McNary of WGCL in an interview in July 2007, Lumar said the following:

“I’m gonna bet you everything that I own that they will find everything they’re looking for,” he said, adding, “Nobody wants an autopsy done, a toxicology report to see what’s actually in his system … what foreign to him was in his system when he died.”

According to a report by The Guardian, the physician who certified Brown’s death had multiple unfounded assumptions about the cause of death. He was allegedly informed by a nurse that there was drug residue in the tube that was meant to support Brown’s breathing.

Lumar’s allegations were in tune with the doctor’s suspicion. A year later, Darren Lumar, who was then divorced from Yamma Brown, was shot fatally near his house. The mystery surrounding Brown’s death remains unsolved, and it is termed as a death due to natural causes to date.

The latest episode of Death by Fame goes into the fiasco surrounding the famous singer's death. It will air live on ID on Monday, February 12, 2024, at 9 pm ET.

