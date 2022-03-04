How did Katie Meyer die? Cause of death revealed as GoFundMe page raises more than $130,000

Stanford Women's soccer team captain Katie Meyer passed away on March 1. As family and friends mourned the athlete's loss, authorities revealed details surrounding her sudden death.
The County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner-Coroner stated there was no indication of foul play behind Meyer's death. However, it has been "determined to be self-inflicted."
Sheriff Laura Smith said in a release that Sheriff's deputies arrived at her dorm room at 11.33 am. It continued:
"Upon arrival, deputies met with Stanford Department of Public Safety and the Palo Alto Fire Department, who were already on scene. The Palo Alto Fire Department advised deputies that they located one unresponsive female student inside of the dormitory."
The fire department pronounced Katie Meyer dead at 10.45 am.
This comes after the goalkeeper went through a grueling knee surgery in February. In a TikTok released last month, she told thousands of followers that she was taking it easy on a regular Friday "because my knee is very swollen."
In the days leading up to her death, the star athlete shared photos alongside her father Steve, evidently showing the close bond between the two.
GoFundMe page created to raise money for Katie Meyer's memorial
Andrea Scoralle created a fundraiser to raise money for the 22-year-old's funeral on behalf of Steve Meyer. In her campaign statement, she said:
"To know Katie was to love Katie. She was larger than life, an incredibly bright shining light on and off the soccer field and for our community. She was a leader in everything she pursued."
The fundraiser listed several of Katie Meyer's accolades. She also stated that friends and followers of the athlete could show support through their prayers, thoughts, food, and gift cards.
Andrea added that it would be extremely beneficial if people could contribute monetarily to the funeral.
The GoFundMe page creators are keen to raise $200,000. At the time of writing this article, they had amassed $138,710. Peter Kellner made the highest donation of 10,000. Donations continued to outpour.
Katie is survived by her parents, Steve and Gina Meyer, and her siblings Siena and Samantha.