How did Katie Meyer die? Cause of death revealed as GoFundMe page raises more than $130,000

Stanford Women's soccer team captain Katie Meyer passed away on March 1. As family and friends mourned the athlete's loss, authorities revealed details surrounding her sudden death.

The County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner-Coroner stated there was no indication of foul play behind Meyer's death. However, it has been "determined to be self-inflicted."

Sheriff Laura Smith said in a release that Sheriff's deputies arrived at her dorm room at 11.33 am. It continued:

"Upon arrival, deputies met with Stanford Department of Public Safety and the Palo Alto Fire Department, who were already on scene. The Palo Alto Fire Department advised deputies that they located one unresponsive female student inside of the dormitory."

The fire department pronounced Katie Meyer dead at 10.45 am.

U.S. Soccer @ussoccer Stanford Athletics @GoStanford The Stanford community has suffered an unimaginable loss. Our thoughts & love are with Katie’s family & friends. The Stanford community has suffered an unimaginable loss. Our thoughts & love are with Katie’s family & friends. ❤️ https://t.co/3qXOyx7atO The thoughts and hearts of the entire U.S. Soccer Federation are with the family, friends, teammates and loved ones of Katie Meyer. twitter.com/GoStanford/sta… The thoughts and hearts of the entire U.S. Soccer Federation are with the family, friends, teammates and loved ones of Katie Meyer. twitter.com/GoStanford/sta…

This comes after the goalkeeper went through a grueling knee surgery in February. In a TikTok released last month, she told thousands of followers that she was taking it easy on a regular Friday "because my knee is very swollen."

The soccer star was back on track with sports following her surgery (Image via kdmeyer19/Twitter)

In the days leading up to her death, the star athlete shared photos alongside her father Steve, evidently showing the close bond between the two.

GoFundMe page created to raise money for Katie Meyer's memorial

Andrea Scoralle created a fundraiser to raise money for the 22-year-old's funeral on behalf of Steve Meyer. In her campaign statement, she said:

"To know Katie was to love Katie. She was larger than life, an incredibly bright shining light on and off the soccer field and for our community. She was a leader in everything she pursued."

The fundraiser listed several of Katie Meyer's accolades. She also stated that friends and followers of the athlete could show support through their prayers, thoughts, food, and gift cards.

A GoFundMe page was created to raise money for the athlete's funeral (Image via GoFundMe)

Andrea added that it would be extremely beneficial if people could contribute monetarily to the funeral.

The GoFundMe page creators are keen to raise $200,000. At the time of writing this article, they had amassed $138,710. Peter Kellner made the highest donation of 10,000. Donations continued to outpour.

Women's International Champions Cup @iccwomen



Our condolences go out to her loved ones in this difficult time. RIP Katie MeyerOur condolences go out to her loved ones in this difficult time. RIP Katie Meyer 🙏Our condolences go out to her loved ones in this difficult time. https://t.co/mskrHlhrri

Katie is survived by her parents, Steve and Gina Meyer, and her siblings Siena and Samantha.

Edited by Ravi Iyer