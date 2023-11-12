How did Kyle LeDuc die? Cause of death and health struggles explored as Short Course racing star passes away at 42

Kyle LeDuc, a noted name in Short Course off-road racing, is being mourned by his family, friends, and fans after losing his final battle with cancer on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at the age of 42.

LeDuc was diagnosed with stage IV neck and head cancer around November of last year and shared the news of his condition publicly in early June of this year. He also declared that he would sit out the rest of the 2023 Championship season to focus on his health and recovery.

The motorsports racing star maintained an optimistic attitude towards winning the fight against cancer. He regularly posted updates from his workshop on Instagram and was diligent about his purpose of returning to the race track.

Championship Off-Road stated on Sunday, November 12:

“It is with extremely heavy hearts that we share the news that 7x PRO4 Champion Kyle LeDuc has passed away after a year-long battle with cancer. "

The statement continues,

"LeDuc remains a legend in the off-road world and one of the winningest drivers in short-course history, including the 2020 Championship Off-Road Pro 4 title. He was a passionate champion and intense competitor whose infectious energy will be missed on and off the track.”

Friends and fans pay tribute to Kyle LeDuc and send condolences to his family

LeDuc’s last participation was in Chip Ganassi Racing’s Extreme E electric rally series in the 2022 season, where he finished in fifth position. He had been involved with the electric rally series since its foundation. In 2021, he finished eighth in rank.

One of the motorsport racing legend’s Extreme E teammates, Sara Price, took to Instagram to reminisce about last year’s win and pay a short tribute to him by describing Kyle LeDuc as the fastest man behind an off-road vehicle’s wheel she had ever known.

Price continued that LeDuc would push boundaries in the athletic field, which other athletes never imagined. She added that the 42-year-old was a loving husband to his wife, Amber LeDuc, and a fantastic father to his two children.

Monster Energy, Kyle LeDuc’s longtime sponsor, also shared its condolences for his family on his tragic passing.

Here are a few other posts from Kyle LeDuc's close family and friends who were devastated by his demise at such a young age.

LeDuc's tragic passing from cancer deeply saddens friends, fans, and family members. (Image via Facebook/International Off-Road Drivers Association - IODA)

Even though LeDuc could not actively participate in races in 2023, his indirect presence in the Championship Off-Road’s season opener held at Wisconsin’s Antigo Lions Roaring Raceway was felt as it featured a new course LeDuc designed.