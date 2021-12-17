How did Leonard Hubbard die? Tributes pour in as longtime bassist for The Roots passes away at 62

Leonard Hubbard passed away on December 16. The bass guitarist for The Roots died at Lankenau Hospital and was 62 at the time of his death.
In an interview with ABC 6 of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Hubbard’s wife said that it happened quickly and he did not have to suffer much. The Roots also posted a tribute in memory of their bandmate and sent their condolences to his friends and family members.
Leonard Hubbard’s cause of death explored
The artist died as a result of multiple myeloma. He had a long and arduous battle with cancer since 2007 and left the band the same year after he was diagnosed with the disease.
Reports say that Leonard Hubbard died a few hours after being admitted to the hospital. He was known mainly by his nickname “Hub” by his friends, family, and fans.
Journey of Leonard Hubbard
Born in 1959, Hubbard was mostly known as the bass guitarist in the Philadelphia band, The Roots. He joined the band in 1992 and was a part of all of their records.
Hubbard was popular among his fans for having a chew stick in his mouth every time. He attended Settlement Music School in Philadelphia and studied classical upright bass at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Leonard performed for the last time with The Roots in August 2007 and later departed the band while being diagnosed with cancer. However, he reunited with the band at The Roots Picnic for a performance in 2008.
Leonard Hubbard was also the recipient of a Grammy Award in 2000 in the best rap performance category by a duo or group with You Got Me.
He sued his bandmates in 2016, claiming they did not compensate him for a deal that made him the co-owner of The Roots before he departed the band. His wife mentioned that the suit is not settled yet.
Apart from playing for The Roots, Hubbard also composed the score for the 2002 indie film Face and the documentary Darfur Diaries: Message From Home in 2006.
Twitter users paid tribute to Leonard Hubbard
Apart from being fans of The Roots, the public equally loved and respected Hubbard. Tributes started to pour in on Twitter as the news went viral.
Leonard Hubbard is survived by his wife Stephanie, stepdaughters India and Onita Owens, and stepson Edward Owens.
