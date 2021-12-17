How did Leonard Hubbard die? Tributes pour in as longtime bassist for The Roots passes away at 62

Leonard Hubbard passed away on December 16. The bass guitarist for The Roots died at Lankenau Hospital and was 62 at the time of his death.

In an interview with ABC 6 of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Hubbard’s wife said that it happened quickly and he did not have to suffer much. The Roots also posted a tribute in memory of their bandmate and sent their condolences to his friends and family members.

Leonard Hubbard’s cause of death explored

The artist died as a result of multiple myeloma. He had a long and arduous battle with cancer since 2007 and left the band the same year after he was diagnosed with the disease.

The Roots @theroots It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we say goodbye to our brother Leonard Nelson Hubbard.

May your transition bring peace to your family to your friends to your fans and all of those who loved you.



Rest in Melody Hub It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we say goodbye to our brother Leonard Nelson Hubbard. May your transition bring peace to your family to your friends to your fans and all of those who loved you. Rest in Melody Hub https://t.co/2dknTLDNLh

Reports say that Leonard Hubbard died a few hours after being admitted to the hospital. He was known mainly by his nickname “Hub” by his friends, family, and fans.

Journey of Leonard Hubbard

Born in 1959, Hubbard was mostly known as the bass guitarist in the Philadelphia band, The Roots. He joined the band in 1992 and was a part of all of their records.

Hubbard was popular among his fans for having a chew stick in his mouth every time. He attended Settlement Music School in Philadelphia and studied classical upright bass at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Leonard Hubbard was with The Roots for more than 15 years (Image via Paul Bergen/Getty Images)

Leonard performed for the last time with The Roots in August 2007 and later departed the band while being diagnosed with cancer. However, he reunited with the band at The Roots Picnic for a performance in 2008.

Leonard Hubbard was also the recipient of a Grammy Award in 2000 in the best rap performance category by a duo or group with You Got Me.

He sued his bandmates in 2016, claiming they did not compensate him for a deal that made him the co-owner of The Roots before he departed the band. His wife mentioned that the suit is not settled yet.

Apart from playing for The Roots, Hubbard also composed the score for the 2002 indie film Face and the documentary Darfur Diaries: Message From Home in 2006.

Twitter users paid tribute to Leonard Hubbard

Apart from being fans of The Roots, the public equally loved and respected Hubbard. Tributes started to pour in on Twitter as the news went viral.

madlib fan acct @TheRealAntonioA RIP to Leonard "Hub" Hubbard, bass player for The Legendary Roots Crew🙏🕊 RIP to Leonard "Hub" Hubbard, bass player for The Legendary Roots Crew🙏🕊 https://t.co/DajyVFZTTH

Buddy X @MikeTroy81

Always had the chew stick while plucking them strings.

Rest Easy Big Fella RIP to Roots guitarist Leonard 'Hub' HubbardAlways had the chew stick while plucking them strings.Rest Easy Big Fella #Philly RIP to Roots guitarist Leonard 'Hub' HubbardAlways had the chew stick while plucking them strings. Rest Easy Big Fella #Philly https://t.co/zao6WZtVes

Dave Lindquist @317lindquist RIP, Leonard "Hub" Hubbard of the Legendary Roots Crew. He supplied highlights every time he performed with the band, including the 1999 show at the Indiana State Fairgrounds pictured here. 🧵 RIP, Leonard "Hub" Hubbard of the Legendary Roots Crew. He supplied highlights every time he performed with the band, including the 1999 show at the Indiana State Fairgrounds pictured here. 🧵 https://t.co/mHjRfd60jA

JSWISS @jswisshere Some of the most important music to my life and thus career had Leonard Hubbard on the bass



RIP Hub 🕊 Some of the most important music to my life and thus career had Leonard Hubbard on the bassRIP Hub 🕊 https://t.co/p3yQ448TqA

Laylock 🙏4️⃣🇭🇹 @rap_exhibition Man, just learned Leonard “Hub” Hubbard, bassist from the Roots just passed away.. please revisit those and concentrate on those basslines, such a sad loss.. RIP 🙏😔 Man, just learned Leonard “Hub” Hubbard, bassist from the Roots just passed away.. please revisit those and concentrate on those basslines, such a sad loss.. RIP 🙏😔 https://t.co/zppNRVoqY1

Stephen Vincent 🌊🌈🐤🐕‍🦺🇦🇺🇳🇿🇳🇱 @Stephenheid So sad, Leonard Hubbard, The Roots bass guitarist, RIP gentle soul So sad, Leonard Hubbard, The Roots bass guitarist, RIP gentle soul https://t.co/lt6egQcODv

Matt! @brightloud Damn, RIP Leonard Hubbard aka Hub. Founding member and bassist for The Roots until cancer sidelined him in 2007. One of the best in the game. Damn, RIP Leonard Hubbard aka Hub. Founding member and bassist for The Roots until cancer sidelined him in 2007. One of the best in the game. https://t.co/fHv2rMwNlL

Also Read Article Continues below

Leonard Hubbard is survived by his wife Stephanie, stepdaughters India and Onita Owens, and stepson Edward Owens.

Checked out our interview with the cast of the new AMC+ series- Firebite? Click here for more.

Edited by Ravi Iyer