How did Liz Sheridan die? Tributes pour in as Jerry’s mom on Seinfeld passes away at 93

Liz Sheridan recently passed away at the age of 93. She was most famous for her performances in Seinfeld and ALF.

Her representative Amanda Hendon confirmed the news, and she added that the actress was near her daughter Stephanie in New York City when she died peacefully in her sleep. A statement acquired by a news outlet states:

“Elizabeth Ann Sheridan, aka Liz Sherida, died peacefully in her sleep from natural causes at 2.30 am Friday, April 15, 2022, just five days after her 93rd birthday. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law.”

Seinfeld @SeinfeldTV "How could anyone not like you?"



Rest in peace, Liz Sheridan.

Jerry Seinfeld @JerrySeinfeld Liz was always the sweetest, nicest TV mom a son could wish for. Every time she came on our show it was the coziest feeling for me. So lucky to have known her.

Liz Sheridan’s cause of death and career

The star’s cause of death remains unknown, although it has been reported that she died of natural causes. An official statement from her family members is awaited, and it has not been revealed if Liz Sheridan was suffering from other health issues in the past.

Born on April 10, 1929, Liz was the daughter of concert singer Elizabeth Poole-Jones and classical pianist Frank Sheridan. She began her career as a nightclub dancer and singer in New York City and the Caribbean and was cast in Broadway productions throughout the 1970s.

Liz Sheridan was mostly known for her performance in 'Seinfeld' (Image via Darius Anthony/Getty Images)

In the 1977 musical Happy End, she appeared alongside Meryl Streep and Christopher Lloyd. Sheridan then shifted to Los Angeles and gained recognition for her supporting roles in several feature films, prime-time network television movies, miniseries, and series like Moonlighting, She Wrote, Kojak, Newhart, and others.

The New York native played the role of Raquel Ochmonek on the NBC TV series ALF from 1986 to 1990. She was then cast in her most famous and long-lived role as Jerry’s mother, Helen, in Seinfeld, where she appeared for nine seasons, from 1990 to 1998.

Liz was a resident of the Caribbean in the 1950s and 1960s. She used to sing and play piano in every bar and saloon in the West Indies. The actress used to perform in one of Julius Monk’s annual cabaret reviews at Plaza 9 in the late 1960s.

Liz co-starred in the 2009 romantic comedy film Play the Game with Andy Griffith and Doris Roberts. The film is still remembered for the controversial octogenarian s*x scene between Sheridan and Griffith.

Fans pay tribute on Twitter

Sheridan gained a huge fan base due to her flawless performances in films and TV series. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about her death:

Mike Hashem @MikeHashem22 A sad month for Seinfeld fans. Two weeks ago Estelle Harris (George's mother) passed away three weeks before her 94th birthday. Today, Liz Sheridan (Jerry's mother) passed away five days after her 93rd birthday. Two great actresses RIP. #Seinfeld

Mike Barnes @MikeBarnes4 #RIP Liz Sheridan; before she was Jerry's mom on @SeinfeldTV , she lived with James Dean; he proposed and asked her to accompany him to Hollywood, but she turned him down. It was "just kind of magical," she said. "It was the first love for both of us."

Justin🦩Boldaji @justinboldaji RIP Liz Sheridan "what with Def Jam and all" always makes me laugh so hard

Tyler Lieberman @tyler_lieberman RIP Estelle Harris and Liz Sheridan.



Estelle Costanza and Helen Seinfeld died two weeks apart, both at age 93.

Derf Backderf @DerfBackderf RIP Liz Sheridan, Jerry's Mom on Seinfeld. Just a few weeks after Estelle Harris, George's Mom passed.

Matthew Housiaux @mjhousiaux12



#RIP One of my favorite Liz Sheridan moments in SEINFELD (from "The Shower Head")

Mojack Marine @MojackMarine Sad month for us Seinfeld fans.

Ms. Estelle Harris (George's mom), and Ms. "Liz Sheridan (Jerry's mom), both passed.

So wonderful, so perfect, and so funny.

RIP ladies and much thanks for the laughter & joy.

As mentioned earlier, she is survived by her daughter Stephanie and her son-in-law.

