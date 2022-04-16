How did Liz Sheridan die? Tributes pour in as Jerry’s mom on Seinfeld passes away at 93

Liz Sheridan recently passed away at the age of 93. She was most famous for her performances in Seinfeld and ALF.
Her representative Amanda Hendon confirmed the news, and she added that the actress was near her daughter Stephanie in New York City when she died peacefully in her sleep. A statement acquired by a news outlet states:
“Elizabeth Ann Sheridan, aka Liz Sherida, died peacefully in her sleep from natural causes at 2.30 am Friday, April 15, 2022, just five days after her 93rd birthday. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law.”
Liz Sheridan’s cause of death and career
The star’s cause of death remains unknown, although it has been reported that she died of natural causes. An official statement from her family members is awaited, and it has not been revealed if Liz Sheridan was suffering from other health issues in the past.
Born on April 10, 1929, Liz was the daughter of concert singer Elizabeth Poole-Jones and classical pianist Frank Sheridan. She began her career as a nightclub dancer and singer in New York City and the Caribbean and was cast in Broadway productions throughout the 1970s.
In the 1977 musical Happy End, she appeared alongside Meryl Streep and Christopher Lloyd. Sheridan then shifted to Los Angeles and gained recognition for her supporting roles in several feature films, prime-time network television movies, miniseries, and series like Moonlighting, She Wrote, Kojak, Newhart, and others.
The New York native played the role of Raquel Ochmonek on the NBC TV series ALF from 1986 to 1990. She was then cast in her most famous and long-lived role as Jerry’s mother, Helen, in Seinfeld, where she appeared for nine seasons, from 1990 to 1998.
Liz was a resident of the Caribbean in the 1950s and 1960s. She used to sing and play piano in every bar and saloon in the West Indies. The actress used to perform in one of Julius Monk’s annual cabaret reviews at Plaza 9 in the late 1960s.
Liz co-starred in the 2009 romantic comedy film Play the Game with Andy Griffith and Doris Roberts. The film is still remembered for the controversial octogenarian s*x scene between Sheridan and Griffith.
Fans pay tribute on Twitter
Sheridan gained a huge fan base due to her flawless performances in films and TV series. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about her death:
