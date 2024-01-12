How did Logan Williams die? The kid who played Young Barry Allen in The Flash TV series

The Flash star Logan Williams died of accidental drug overdose on April 2, 2020, a week before his 17th birthday.

He was born to Clive, a South African citizen, and Marlyse, a sales representative of Swiss descent, in 2003. Williams began his career with a supporting role in the romantic drama The Color of Rain, which hit screens in 2014. However, he rose to fame when he played the young Barry Allen on CW’s The Flash. The superhero series has amassed a strong fanbase over the years with its twists and turns.

Logan Williams subsequently consolidated his standing in the industry with his work on Supernatural, When Calls the Heart, and Whispers.

He studied at a private school and shared a good rapport with his colleagues. Williams was also a soccer and skateboarding enthusiast.

Logan Williams died of drug overdose

Williams died on April 2, 2020, but his representatives didn't confirm the cause of his untimely death. In May, a month later, his mother Marlyse revealed that he passed away because of a drug overdose.

A report by the BC Coroners Service confirmed this a year after his death. It read:

“Toxicological analysis detected fentanyl in a range where lethal outcomes have been reported. Even small amounts of fentanyl have been shown to be potentially toxic”

The report further stated that he was found in an ‘unresponsive’ state after ‘consuming a mixture of illicit substances’.

The deaths of stand-up comedian Fuquan Johnson and actor Michael K Williams were also linked to fentanyl overdose.

Logan Williams had a tough battle with opiod addiction

Williams battled opioid addiction for three years before his death. In 2021, Marlyse told The New York Post he started using marijuana at the age of 10 and also took a break from work as he found it ‘very stressful’ to audition for roles.

Marlyse sent him to rehabilitation centers multiple times but it didn’t help as he soon moved to fentanyl. She added Williams went into ‘complete denial once the addiction worsened as he was ‘ashamed’ of his actions.

Marlyse called his battle with drug abuse 'gut-wrenching’ and said she did ‘everything humanly possible’ to help him overcome his demons.

“I did everything humanly possible — everything a mother could do...I did everything but handcuff him to me to try to keep him safe.

A couple of days before his death, Williams told his mother that he wanted to be ‘clean’ and begin a new chapter in life.

“He said to me, ‘Mom, I’m gonna get clean. I’m going to get better. And I want my new life to start.’ I just know the last thing we said to each other was, ‘I love you,’” she told the New York Times.

However, this wasn’t to be as he died on April 2.

Marlyse described Logan Williams’ death as a ‘horrific tragedy’ and vowed to spread awareness about the opioid epidemic.

“His death is not going to be in vain. He’s going to help a lot of people down the road,” she said.

Logan Williams was best known for his work on The Flash, which is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and Vudu.