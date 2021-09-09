Who did Logan Williams play in The Flash? Late teenage actor's cause of death revealed to be a result of fentanyl overdose

On April 2 last year, The Flash star Logan Williams tragically passed away at 16. The Canadian actor portrayed a young Barry Allen in CW’s The Flash, while Grant Gustin played the adult version of Barry/Flash.

Logan Williams had passed away just a week before his 17th birthday (on April 9, 2020). On April 4, Grant Gustin posted a snap of Logan and him on the sets of The Flash Season 1. He wrote,

“I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them.”

At the time, the cause of Logan’s death was not confirmed by his representatives. However, later in May, the actor’s mother shared that Logan Williams’ demise was due to a drug overdose. His mother, Marlyse, mentioned:

“I did everything humanly possible — everything a mother could do...I did everything but handcuff him to me to try to keep him safe.”

In the exclusive, she also mentioned that the teenage star’s addiction started with marijuana and progressed into opioids like Fentanyl, which ultimately caused his untimely demise.

When did Logan Williams get addicted to Fentanyl?

According to Marlyse, Logan was around 13 years old when she discovered him using marijuana. Marlyse Williams, a sales representative at a dental company, sent her son to rehabilitation centers multiple times.

Marlyse sent Logan Williams to rehab in the US. Later she also sent him to a facility in British Columbia, Canada. In her exclusive to New York Post, she mentioned,

“[On March 30, 2020] He said to me, ‘Mom, I’m gonna get clean. I’m going to get better. And I want my new life to start.’ I just know the last thing we said to each other was, ‘I love you.’ ”

Coroner’s report:

According to a report by the BC Coroners Service, obtained by The New York Post, fentanyl overdose was the reason behind Logan Williams’ death. The report also added that on February 26, 2020, Logan was found to be “unresponsive after consuming [illicit] substances.”

Meanwhile, the toxicology report stated that the star died from,

“unintentional illicit drug toxicity (fentanyl).”

Logan Williams was also known for When Calls the Heart. Furthermore, he was also nominated for a UBCP/ACTRA Awards (Vancouver) for his “emerging performance” as young Barry Allen in The Flash.

The recent deaths of actor Michael K. Williams and stand-up comedian Fuquan Johnson have also been linked to fentanyl overdose.

