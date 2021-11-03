How long have Dolly Parton and Carl Dean been married? Couple's unrecognizable throwback photo takes internet by storm

Dolly Parton recently shared a throwback picture with her husband Carl Dean. She posted the picture to promote her latest merchandise.

Carl Dean was seen in a Parton T-shirt, which is available in Dolly Parton’s online store. In the caption of her post, she touched upon how supportive her husband has been throughout their journey together.

Dean has supported his wife’s independence and career since the time they met each other. Parton jokingly said on the Table Manners podcast in December 2020 that she and Dean have been together for 57 years and they are both sick of each other.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in October 2020, Parton said she has always respected her husband’s decision to not be in the limelight.

Carl Dean still writes romantic poems for Dolly Parton

The Rhinestone actress tied the knot with Dean in May 1966 and the ceremony took place in Ringgold, Georgia. Parton does not use her husband’s last name professionally, although her passport name is Dolly Parton Dean.

Dean rarely accompanies Parton to any event and the latter has mentioned in interviews that they get to spend very little time together. However, Parton says that her husband is very romantic and does a lot of things to surprise her, including writing poems for her.

Dolly Parton and Carl Dean have been married to each other for 57 years (Image via erinisaway/Twitter)

The Joyful Noise star announced in May 2016 that she and Carl Dean would renew their vows on the occasion of their 50th wedding anniversary. The pair helped raise Dolly Parton’s younger siblings and her nieces and nephews, who call them Uncle Peepaw and Aunt Granny.

Dolly Parton suffered from endometriosis because of which she had to undergo a hysterectomy. This is one reason why the couple has no children and the 75-year-old singer is the godmother of singer and actress Miley Cyrus.

Born on January 19, 1946, Parton is a popular singer, songwriter, actress, author, and businessman and mostly known for her work in country music. Her albums have been big hits and have sold around 100 million records worldwide.

