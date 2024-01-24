How long have Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart been married? Relationship explored

Not long ago, Harrison Ford's emotional speech while receiving his Career Achievement Critics Choice Award filled the internet as he credited his wife, Calista Flockhart, for a lot of things that went right in his career. The veteran actor has been married to Flockhart since 2010 when she was 45 years old, significantly younger than Ford.

Calista Flockhart walked the Feud: Capote vs. The Swans red carpet on Tuesday, January 23, where she appeared alone. Though Ford wasn't with her, she said a few words about her husband, especially about the support that she gets from him. Harrison Ford also said something similar while receiving his Career Achievement Award.

Ford had said:

"I'm here because of a combination of luck and the work of wonderful writers, directors and filmmakers. I feel enormously lucky. I'm happy for this honor, and I appreciate it very much...I want to thank my lovely wife, Calista Flockhart, who supports me when I need a lot of support."

Calista Flockhart also echoed this on the Feud red carpet, affirming the positive relationship between the couple.

This year, Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart will complete 14 years of marriage, having already integrated their families after marrying in June 2010.

How did Harrison Ford and Calista Lockhart meet? A brief timeline

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart met for the first time at the 59th Golden Globe Awards on January 20, 2002, Ford was still married to his second wife Melissa Mathison at the time, but his wife had already filed for separation. The divorce would ultimately take place in 2004.

Soon after, the couple went on their first date and slowly became a sight of curiosity for the rest of Hollywood, with the press regularly covering the couple.

One thing that became a source of discussion was the difference in their ages. Calista was 38 and Ford was already 60 when they first met, leading to some glares from all around. But the beautiful relationship lasted the test of time as the couple continue to be together.

After dating for nearly seven years, Harrison Ford finally proposed to Calista on Valentine's Day 2009. The next year, the couple tied the knot at the Governor's Mansion in Santa Fe in an elegant ceremony.

Following this, there have only been positive pieces of news about the couple. For instance, when Ford was involved in an airplane crash on an L.A. golf course, Calista never left his bedside as the 72-year-old healed. A source said at the time:

"Calista arrived at the ER shortly after Harrison...She looked concerned and stayed with Harrison until late last night. This morning, she drove [their son] Liam to school and then straight to the hospital. She is still at the hospital now."

Expand Tweet

The couple have also always been around for each other's film premieres, with an especially famous appearance on the opening day of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which also marked Ford's last stint as the famous Han Solo. They continue to appear together in all events, especially now that Ford's last Indiana Jones film is also out and underway.

With Harrison Ford having announced he has no plans to retire, we will continue to see the couple for the years to come.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here