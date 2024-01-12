How long have Kali Uchis and Don Toliver been together? Relationship timeline explored as couple are set to welcome their first child

Kali Uchis and Don Toliver are preparing to become the parents of their first child together. People magazine states that the duo have been romantically linked since 2021. Uchis announced her pregnancy news through a music video of the song Tu Corazon Es Mio. The caption stated:

"Starting our family don't take too long to get here little pooks, mom & dad can't wait to share our life with you."

The singer even shared a video of the same through her Instagram page, which included the time they went for an ultrasound and danced inside a room full of stained glass windows. Uchis then shared the same video on her Instagram Story and wrote:

"The greatest moment of my life was when we first heard your heartbeat. Since then our new little family has already taught me a love I've never known. To a lifetime of more greatest moments."

The post's comments section was limited to those Kali Uchis was following. However, it was full of thousands of reactions, with one of them saying that she would be an "amazing mother."

Don Toliver confirmed his relationship with Kali Uchis in 2021

The Sun states that reports of Kali Uchis and Don Toliver's relationship rumors emerged after they appeared together in a music video for their collaborative project, Drugs N Hella Melodies. Following the music video's release in 2021, Toliver revealed in an interview with W Magazine that he is now dating Uchis.

Toliver also disclosed his upcoming album, Life of a Don, and that he has already met Uchis' family members. However, he refused to reveal anything about how he met Uchis. Addressing the music video, he said:

"I already had it in my mind to go out there and shoot a video with her incorporated into it, to make it a real-deal situation."

In March 2023, Kali Uchis released a single titled Fantasy, where she and Toliver penned the lyrics. The song also addressed the duo's relationship. During his appearance on The Breakfast Club in 2023, Toliver said that being in a relationship is "not like peaches and cream."

"Sometimes y'all busy, y'all schedules conflict, y'all might be arguing about the littlest and dumbest things. It's a lot of stuff that goes on that makes a relationship tougher than it is sometimes."

Apart from her collaborations with her boyfriend, Kali has also been praised for her work with singers like Steve Lacy and SZA. Before Toliver, Uchis' name was reportedly linked to popular faces like Omar Apollo and Yung Gleesh.

Kali Uchis' new album is receiving a positive response

Kali Uchis' new album Orquideas, released on January 12, 2024, has been receiving much praise from the public. With 14 songs, the album has popular artists like Rauw Alejandro and many others making guest appearances.

The early reviews for the album are already out, and multiple publications have praised it. The 29-year-old has previously released three albums between 2018 and 2023.