Steve Lacy Tour 2022: Dates, tickets, where to buy and more

American singer-songwriter Steve Lacy has announced a fall tour in support of his recently released album Gemini Rights. The tour, billed as the Give You the World tour, will begin in October and run through November. The 27-day trek will kick off on October 2 in Denver with stops in Chicago, Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Dallas, Seattle, among other cities, before wrapping up in Los Angeles at The Greek Theatre.

The general on-sale for the tour will begin on August 5 at 10 am PT on Ticketmaster.

For Gemini Rights, Steve Lacy produced 90% of the record. He also told Zane Lowe of BBC Radio that he wanted Gemini Rights to be concise so listeners could "make a decision to want to keep playing it again"

Steve Lacy's Give You the World 2022 Tour Dates

Check out the detailed schedule for the singer's Give You the World Tour:

October 02 – Denver, CO at Gothic Theatre

October 04 – Minneapolis, MN at Varsity Theater

October 05 – Chicago, IL at The Vic Theatre

October 06 – Detroit, MI at Saint Andrew’s Hall

October 09 – Toronto, ON at Danforth Music Hall

October 10 – Boston, MA at Royale

October 11 – Philadelphia, PA at Theatre of Living Arts

October 13 – Baltimore, MD at Baltimore Soundstage

October 15 – Silver Spring, MD at The Fillmore

October 17 – New York, NY at Terminal 5

October 19 – Richmond, VA at The National

October 20 – Charlotte, NC at The Underground

October 21 – Nashville, TN at Eastside Bowl

October 23 – Atlanta, GA at Center Stage Theater

October 24 – New Orleans, LA at Republic

October 25 – Houston, TX at Warehouse Live

October 27 – Austin, TX at Emo’s

October 28 – Dallas, TX at The Studio at the Factory

October 30 – Tucson, AZ at Rialto Theatre

October 31 – Las Vegas, NV at House Of Blues

November 02 – San Diego, CA at The Observatory North Park

November 04 – Oakland, CA at Fox Theater

November 06 – Vancouver, BC at Vogue Theatre

November 07 – Seattle, WA at Showbox SoDo

November 08 – Portland, OR at Roseland Theater

November 10 – Anaheim, CA at House of Blue

November 11 – Los Angeles, CA at The Greek Theatre

More about the artist Steve Lacy

Steve Lacy is an American singer, songwriter and record producer who gained recognition as the guitarist of R&B group The Internet. In 2017, Lacy released his debut album EP, a song-series, titled Steve Lacy’s Demo. In May 2019, Steve Lacy released his debut album Apollo XXI. It received a nomination for Best Contemporary Album at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

His second studio album Gemini Rights was released on July 15, 2022. The album was released through L-M and RCA Records. The album was preceded by singles including Mercury, Bad Habit and Sunshine featuring Fousheé. It also includes a guest appearance from Lacy's The Internet bandmate, keyboardist Matt Martians.

When the album was released, it debuted at No.1 on the Top Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, and Top Rock & Alternative Albums charts. It also debuted at No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart.

