How long will The Nun 2 be in theaters? Expected OTT release date explored

The Nun 2 released on the big screen on September 8, 2023, and is still enjoying its theatrical run. Against a reported budget of $38.5 million, the horror film has managed to gross $101.7 million worldwide as of this writing, according to reports by Vulture.

The soaring success of the film makes it seem unlikely that Warner Bros. Pictures will make The Nun 2 available for online streaming any time soon. In any case, the gothic supernatural horror film was released just last week, so it can be assumed that its OTT release will take place about a month or two from now.

There's also a possibility that Warner Bros. may announce the film's OTT premiere around Halloween or later.

The Nun 2 could release online in November 2023

After its run on the big screen comes to an end, The Nun 2 will release on HBO Max, now a Warner Bros. platform.

If estimates are to be made, The Nun sequel may be allowed to enjoy its theatrical berth for at least 60 days before it is made available online. Based on this assumption, the horror flick could release online sometime around November 8.

A scene from The Nun 2. (Image via IMDb)

In its analysis, The Direct reported that if the box office performance of the Michael Chaves directorial continues its present momentum, the production firm might push the OTT release date back by more than a week. In that case, The Nun 2 will release online around November 17.

The publication noted that Warner Bros.'s first 2023 horror outing, Evil Dead Rise, earned well but the collection did not compare to the recent film. Filmed on a production cost of $15-$19 million, the April release earned $101.7 million at the box office.

Despite this, it arrived on Max on June 23, 63 days after its premiere on the big screen on April 21, 2023. Other horror films that were released and hit the bullseye this year were M3GAN and Scream VI, albeit both are from different production firms.

While M3GAN was from Universal Pictures, Scream VI was produced by Paramount Pictures. Their theater-to-OTT window was much less compared to Evil Dead Rise.

For instance, M3GAN premiered online 49 days after its theatrical release on January 6, 2023. Meanwhile, Scream VI was made available for OTT viewers 46 days after its March 10, 2023 premiere.

Given this situation and Warner Bros.'s knack for giving its movies a full theatrical run, The Nun 2 might get an OTT release only after two months, that is in November 2023.

Starring Bonnie Aarons as The Nun or Valak, the New Line Cinema production also stars Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene, Storm Reid as Sister Debra, Jonas Bloquet as Maurice "Frenchie" Theriault, and Anna Popplewell as Kate, among others.

Valak in The Nun 2. ( Image via IMDb)

The official synopsis of the new film reads:

“1956 - France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun.”

For now, individuals can watch the first part of the film, The Nun on HBO Max and enjoy its sequel on the big screen.