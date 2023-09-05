What is The Nun 2 about? The plot and setting of the film explored

The Nun 2 is the latest film that is set to be part of the Conjuring universe. The film is set to be released five years after the release of the first part, which premiered in 2018.

The first film accompanied Father Burke (played by Demián Bichir) and Sister Irene (played by Taissa Farmiga) as they looked into the death of a nun at the convent of Saint Cartha in Romania. Within the confines of the Abbey, things weren't what they seemed as Sister Irene battled the devil, who had avoided expulsion by taking possession of an unwitting delivery boy. Audiences will have to wait to discover what horrors the demon will wreak while residing in its new body as the second film picks up four years later.

Taissa Farmiga will return to the role of Sister Irene in The Nun 2. Additionally, Bonnie Aarons will play the demon Nun, Anna Popplewell will play Kate, Katelyn Rose Downey will play Sophie, and Jonas Bloquet will play Frenchie/Maurice.

The Nun 2 plot explored before its release

The Nun 2 is a prequel to the famous Conjuring film universe, which follows the horrors of the demon Valak. The plot of the upcoming film provides an opportunity to expand upon the first one while also setting up the premise for the first Conjuring films. It can be hoped that the new film has been careful to avoid major retcons or breaking the in-universe canon due to the appearance of Valak in several installments of the horror franchise.

Although not much has been revealed about the plot of the upcoming Nun film, it follows Sister Irene as she deals with the return of Demon Valak after the death of a priest. The official synopsis for the film, as per New Line Cinema, reads:

"New Line Cinema brings you the horror thriller The Nun II the next chapter in the story of The Nun, the highest grossing entry in the juggernaut $2 billion The Conjuring Universe. 1956 – France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun."

The Nun 2 is set four years after the events of The Nun, and this time the search for the demon Valak takes Sister Irene to a boarding school in France. Maurice, commonly known as "Frenchie," was discovered to have been taken over by the demon Valak at the conclusion of the first Nun film. Twenty years later, at Ed and Lorraine Warren's seminars (from The Conjuring), a film of Maurice's exorcism was exhibited. Lorraine also had terrifying images of Ed's death during the exorcism. The casts of The Conjuring and The Nun may come together in this upcoming installment of The Conjurverse, which has fans interested as to what aspect of Maurice's narrative will be featured.

More about The Nun 2

The sequel to The Nun is directed by Michael Chaves, who made his directorial debut with the film The Curse of La Llorona of the Conjuring universe itself. This is set to be the ninth film in the Conjuring universe, although it is a prequel to the events that happened in the earlier Conjuring films.

The Nun 2 is scheduled to have its theatrical release in the United States on September 8, 2023, by Warner Bros. Pictures.