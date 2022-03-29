How did Maddy Lawrence die? Tributes pour in as UWE Rugby star passes away at 20

Rugby player Maddy Lawrence has passed away on March 25 at the age of 20. She played as a winger for the University of West England and the team released a statement on Instagram writing,
“Celebrating the life of Maddy ‘Twinkle toes’ Lawrence who sadly left us too soon on the 25th March. Maddy exemplified what it means to be a UWE Women’s Rugby Player, ‘tackling’ every new skill with enthusiasm. She proudly represented our club both on and off the rugby pitch, growing into the sport and out rugby family.”
The statement mentioned that Lawrence was a bubby girl who was fun to be around and whenever she smiled and laughed, the person on the other side used to do the same. The statement continued,
“Her everlasting energy has left its mark on this club, she will forever be our number 11 and will forever be our friend. We will be retiring the number 11 shirt in Maddy’s honour and remembrance. Rest in peace our beautiful girl.”
England international and World Cup winner Rochelle Clark also offered her condolences, saying that she was sorry to hear the news. The Rugby Football Union paid tribute to Lawrence on Twitter and extended their sympathies to their family and friends.
Maddy Lawrence's cause of death and career
Maddy Lawrence died from injuries sustained while playing for the UWE Bristol women’s second team against the University of Bristol’s women’s second team. Detailed information regarding the match and what exactly happened to her remains unknown for now.
The club called the match against Bristol a big rivalry game before the match and stated that there was a mix of abilities and it was the first game for a few players. It is believed that Lawrence was hurt in a tackle.
Further details related to her family, career, and educational background are yet to be revealed. She did not have a Wikipedia page because of which her details were not available. Head of UWE Women’s rugby union said that Maddy said,
“Maddy was an absolute pleasure to coach. She wanted to learn and appreciated every playing opportunity that her dedication warranted. The unity and togetherness of this year’s squad is the strongest I’ve ever felt in my 20 years of coaching and Maddy’s beaming smile and warmth embodied the incredible bond we have.”
The club has planned to retire the No 11 shirt she played in as a mark of respect. The country’s women’s clubs also expressed their grief over Maddy’s death.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
Maddy Lawrence’s death was a piece of shocking news for everyone. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about her death:
Maddy’s friends and family members have launched a GoFundMe page in her honour. The donations would contribute to setting up a foundation in her name supporting Women’s Rugby and mental health.