How to make fried oysters: Monique Feybesse eliminated from Top Chef for cutting dish items into halves

The latest episode of Top Chef Season 19 saw Monique Feybesse's elimination from the competition.

In the elimination round, the contestants were challenged to create their own versions of dishes inspired by five female trailblazers in Texas.

Feybesse got Barbara Jordan, who was a Texas senator. She was the first African-American woman elected to the Texas Senate.

To showcase Jordan's fiery personality, Feybesse decided to make fried oysters with beans and broth. As she faced a time shortage, her representation didn’t earn her any points.

However, the biggest blunder that Feybesse made was cutting the oysters into two pieces. She did this because she thought the pieces looked too big.

The mistake led to her elimination from Top Chef Season 19.

Make the perfect fried oysters

To avoid Feybesse’s mistake, let’s take a look at how a perfect fried oyster is made, as per Food Network.

Step 1: Heat the oil to 350 degrees F in a deep fryer.

Step 2: Take two separate dishes. In one dish, mix garlic powder, hot sauce, buttermilk, and paprika. In another dish, mix cornmeal, flour, salt, and pepper.

Step 3: Add the oysters to the mix that has buttermilk and hot sauce, and let the oysters soak.

Step 4: Pick one oyster at a time, remove the excess, and dredge through the other mixture (cornmeal and flour).

Step 5: Tap off the excess and deep fry it in hot oil for two minutes. Fry the oysters in batches, tapping off the excess.

Step 6: Sprinkle salt and pepper once removed and place on a paper napkin, so that excess oil can be soaked out. Serve hot with mayonnaise or Remoulade sauce.

All about Top Chef Season 19 Episode 6

Top Chef Season 19 started with a surprise. Previously-eliminated contestant Ashleigh Shanti returned after winning the Last Chance Kitchen competition.

The contestants then had to take part in a Quickfire challenge, which required them to create a salty-sweet dessert. Shanti and Nick Wallace won this round.

The next challenge was for the elimination round, where the contestants had to draw inspiration from the lives of five female trailblazers in Texas. These include Barbara Jordan, Selena, Ann Richards, Bessie Coleman, and "Babe" Didrikson Zaharias.

The elimination challenge was won by Evelyn Garcia, while the bottom three were Ashleigh Shanti, Monique Feybesse, and Luke Kolpin. Since Shanti had immunity from the Quickfire challenge, the elimination decision was to be made between the other two chefs.

Feybesse dish didn’t impress any judges. A few of them, including Gail Simmons, didn’t receive the broth.

While giving their remarks, Simmons told Feybesse that her dish reminded her of canned food. Meanwhile, Tom Colicchio said that cutting the oyster in half took away the juicy flavor.

The judges who tasted the dishes included Padma Lakshmi, Colicchio, Simmons, MasterChef winner Christine Ha, Top Chef Season 16 winner Kelsey Barnard Clark, and renowned chef Tiffany Derry. The panel also included contestant Ninni Nguyen along with family and friends of the five female trailblazers.

After Feybesse’s elimination, the remaining contestants of Top Chef include Ashleigh Shanti, Jackson Kalb, Damarr Brown, Evelyn Garcia, Luke Kolpin, Nick Wallace, Jo Chan, Buddha Lo, and Jae Jung.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh