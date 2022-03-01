How to make Kevin Malone's chili from The Office? The 9-ingredient recipe is on Peacock's terms of use

Kevin Malone, the bumbling sitcom legend, recounts the detailed process that goes into preparing his famous chili in a voiceover during one of the best opening scenes from the American version of The Office.

In the episode "Casual Friday," he enters Dunder Mifflin, eager to show off his handiwork, only to dump the entire pot all over the floor and crawl around in it, attempting to rescue the yummy goop. It's a scene to behold.

To mark the occasion and pay homage to the show, Peacock has buried the recipe for Kevin's famous chili in its terms and conditions, which can be properly prepared and served to delighted family members and fans of the series.

What is the recipe for Kevin Malone's chili from The Office?

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef, 85/15 lean

12 oz. yellow onion, coarsely chopped

1 can of small diced tomato (15 oz.)

1 can of tomato sauce (8 oz.)

2 dried ancho chilies (about 1 oz.)

2 & 1/2 tbsp chili powder

1 cup water

1 tablespoon garlic powder,

Salt (1 &1/2 teaspoon)

1 teaspoon black pepper, freshly ground

Your preferred toppings (shredded cheese, scallions, etc.)

How to prepare the chili

Follow the steps listed below to make a pot of Kevin's famous chili:

Combine the meat and the onion in a large pan over medium heat.

The trick is to undercook the onions while continuing to saute the ingredients until they turn brown.

Add diced tomatoes, canned tomatoes, toasted ancho chili and water to the pot.

Season with chili powder, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper.

Continue boiling the mixture on low heat.

Just before serving the chili, cook it uncovered for 15 minutes.

Garnish the chili by tossing in topping according to taste.

More about the Office

Baumgartner stated earlier this month that "The Office Deep Dive with Brian Baumgartner," his podcast based on the show, will debut on iHeartMedia later this month.

Steve Carell (Michael Scott), John Krasinski (Jim Halpert), Jenna Fischer (Pam Halpert), Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute), Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin), and series creator Greg Daniels are among the guests anticipated to be on the show.

Edited by Saman