How many children did Bob Marley have and where are they now?

Bob Marley was a phenomenon in music and culture from the first time his magical voice touched the plane. Since then, the reggae legend has managed to carve a legacy that would be untouched in music history for a long time. Reinaldo Marcus Green is ready to shed more light on the musician's life and career with his upcoming film, Bob Marley: One Love, starring Kingsley Ben-Adir in the title role.

Like his music, Bob Marley's life was a wild ride with many ups and downs. It also came with many affairs, relationships, and children, a lot of them. Though some sources claim there are more, Marley's estate recognizes that Bob Marley had a total of 11 children before he died from acral lentiginous melanoma at the age of 36.

Ahead of Bob Marley: One Love, here are the details of all the 11 children of the Jamaican legend.

All 11 children of Bob Marley and where they are now

1) Sharon (Sharon Marley Prendergast)

Sharon was Rita Marley's daughter from her previous marriage and Bob's estate considers her the eldest child. She was a long-time member of The Melody Makers, founded in 1979 by her siblings Ziggy, Stephen, and Cedella.

Sharon continued to perform and create music for some time after The Melody Makers but also pursued other things like activism. She is the curator of the Bob Marley Museum in Kingston, Jamaica.

2) Cedella Marley

Cedella Marley was the first-born child of Bob and Rita. She was born in 1967 and was three years younger than Sharon. She also performed with The Melody Makers but later left it to pursue a career in fashion. She continues both her careers as a fashion designer and musician to date.

3) David Marley, aka Ziggy

Perhaps the most famous of Bob Marley's children, David, better known as Ziggy, has been an influential musician all his life. From Melody Makers to his solo career, he has won five Grammy Awards in his career, written the theme song for the PBS kids' show Arthur, and released a comic book, Marijuanaman.

He led The Melody Makers till 2022 and now pursues a solo music career.

4) Stephen Marley

Bob and Rita's second son, Stephen Marley, also had a successful music career. Stephen has won eight Grammys and worked as a musician and a record producer, often collaborating with big names like The Fugees, Michael Franti, and Nelly.

Stephen remains a mammoth presence in the music scene.

5) Robert "Robbie" Marley

The son of Bob Marley and Pat Williams, born on May 16, 1972, Robert Marley has led a private life, and no information is available about him.

6) Rohan Marley

Rohan Marley is the son of Bob Marley and Janet Hunt. Rohan is a musician and former collegiate and professional football player. He has previously represented the University of Miami and the Canadian Football League's Ottawa Rough Riders.

He currently works as an entrepreneur who co-founded the Tuff Gong clothing line and the Marley Coffee business.

7) Karen

Karen, the daughter of Bob and Janet Brown, is another of Marley's kids who has kept her life completely secret. Not much is known about her, and she is not heavily involved with the family either.

8) Stephanie

Stephanie is another one of Rita Marley's children from a prior relationship. She has always looked at the business side of the family and has led the Marley Resort and Spa, a former family vacation home in Nassau, the Bahamas.

9) Julian Marley

Marley and Lucy Pounder's son, Julian Marley, is also a reggae musician following closely on Bob's path. He has previously worked with his siblings, Ziggy, Stephen, and Damian.

He continues to be a music performer and devout Rastafarian.

10) Ky-Mani Marley

Born in 1976 to table tennis champion Anita Belnavis and Marley, Ky-Mani is another one of the musical talents in the family, renowned for his work in reggae.

He is also a film actor and has starred in a couple of Jamaican movies.

11) Damian Marley, aka Junior Gong

Bob's youngest son, Junior Gong, was born to Bob and former Miss World Cindy Breakspeare. One of the most renowned artists in the family, Junior Gong, has won three Grammy awards and is widely respected in the music community.

He has worked with big names in music like Nas, Mick Jagger, and Skrillex.

Bob Marley: One Love may depict many of the children we have seen on the list when it releases on January 12, 2024.