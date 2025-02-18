How many children does Candice Bergen have? Family life explored as partner passes away at 88

Well-known philanthropist Marshall Rose, who was married to Candice Bergen, died on Saturday, February 15, at the age of 88. Rose had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease for a long time, which ultimately led to his demise.

Candice Bergen’s representative first disclosed the news of Marshall Rose’s death while speaking to People magazine on February 17, 2025. According to an obituary in The New York Times, his funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, February 18, at the Central Synagogue. The family has requested that donations be sent to the New York Public Library.

Candice and Marshall tied the knot in 2000. Although they had no children together, Candice had a daughter named Chloe Malle from her first marriage to French producer and director Louis Malle. The couple was together for about 15 years until Louis died in 1995.

Rose gained recognition for his contributions to the world of real estate and served as an advisor to various non-profit organizations. In 1978, he founded The Georgetown Company, which significantly improved multiple properties while contributing to the development of New York City.

Marshall lived in New York City for most of his life and even completed his education there. Besides his parents, Jack and Jean, his family also included a brother named Robert. Rose’s wife, Candice, has been active as an actress for over 60 years and has appeared in several successful films and television shows.

Candice Bergen’s daughter has established herself in a different field

As mentioned, the Miss Congeniality star is the mother of Chloe. She was born after Candice's marriage to Louis Malle, who died in 1995 following a long battle with lymphoma, according to People magazine.

Candice Bergen’s daughter was born about ten years before Louis’ death. The Home Again star reflected on her experience of giving birth to her child via a C-section in her memoir titled A Fine Romance —

“Who knew love was this huge? All-enveloping. All-encompassing. My baby girl. It was clearly the beginning of my life.”

Chloe maintains a close relationship with Candice Bergen’s mother and brother, as they cared for her when Bergen was busy with her work in Los Angeles.

According to People magazine, Chloe and Candice later spent most of their years in New York City, where Chloe completed her education at Riverdale High School and Brown University. She has pursued a successful career as a writer for outlets like The Wall Street Journal and currently serves as an editor for Vogue magazine.

Chloe Malle’s LinkedIn profile indicates that she was a reporter for Observer Media. She joined Vogue magazine in 2011 and was initially employed as a social editor. Additionally, she partnered with Chioma Nnadi, British Vogue’s head of editorial content, to launch a podcast called The Run-Through Vogue.

In her personal life, Chloe is married to Graham Albert. According to People magazine, they first met during an Ethiopian New Year’s Dinner in 2009. The duo dated for four years before exchanging vows and have two children, Louis Albert and Alice Malle Albert.

