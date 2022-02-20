How many children does Ina Raymundo have? Actress shares throwback photo of teenage son, Jakob 

Filipina actress Ina Raymundo recently shared an Instagram picture with her son, Jakob, jokingly writing in the caption that her tall son now looks like her "Kuya." "Kuya" is a Filipino word used to address an older male relative or friend.

"The upside to having a tall son, he looks like my "Kuya" (emoji)."

On February 18, the 46-year-old actress took to her Instagram handle to share two pictures of her son Jakob, one of his present self and the other one from his childhood.

She further captioned the picture, asking, "Where did her 'little muchkin' go?" pointing to the obvious height difference between the two.

In the photo, the Sabado Nights star can be seen dressed in a pastel pink jumpsuit, which she complemented with a beige Gucci bag, while Jakob is donning a Fuchsia-colored t-shirt with light gray shorts.

Ina Raymundo is a mother to five children

Ina Raymundo shares five children with her Canadian-Ukrainian husband, Brian Poturnak. The duo tied the knot in 2003. The names of their children are: Erika, Jakob, Mikaela, Anika, and Minka.

Erika Rae is Raymundo and Poturnak's eldest child and first daughter. She does not appear on her mother's social media very often as she likes to keep her life private. However, reportedly, she got accepted into the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts in May 2020. Raymundo took to her Instagram in August 2021 to share pictures of Rae as she left for the US.

The duo's second child, Jakob, is the only son that Raymundo and Poturnak share. Jakob was admitted to Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio, as a Division 1 college baseball player in 2021. Division I, or D1, is the highest level of intercollegiate athletics sanctioned by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) in the United States.

The "it" couple welcomed their third child and second daughter Mikaela Poturnak in 2007. Although not much is known about her but reportedly, she and her little sisters have an interest in music, especially when it comes to playing the piano. As per outlet GMA Network, Ina described her 15-year-old as "mysterious but not mischievous."

Anika Poturnak, couple's fourth child, holds an interest in ballet and is often compared to her mother for their similar looks.

Minka is the duo's youngest child and fourth daughter. She is often seen on her family's Instagram handles posing with them.

