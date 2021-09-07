How many children did Jean-Paul Belmondo have? All about his family as "Breathless" star passes away at 88 

French megastar Jean-Paul Belmondo, known for his role in the New Wave classic Breathless, has unfortunately passed away at the age of 88. The actor’s lawyers informed AFP of the news. Belmondo, fondly nicknamed Bébel by the French audience, was a leading actor in the 60s and 70s.

Following a publicized sabbatical in the late 60s, the actor returned to theaters with back-to-back box office hits. His battered face, accompanied by razor sharp features, contrasted with his rival actor Alain Delon's debonair countenance.

A frequent collaborator with Jean-Luc Godard, Belmondo went on to become an iconic figure in European cinema after starring in films such as Pierrot le Fou and A Woman Is a Woman.

His last on-screen appearance was in the French film Un Homme et Son Chien, which was released in 2009.

Details regarding Jean-Paul Belmondo’s cause of death are unknown, as of now.

The Cartouche star was not predestined to become an actor. He entered the film industry after pursuing a career in amateur boxing.

The French actor married Élodie Constantin, a dancer, in 1953. However, their marriage ended in 1966 after 13 years of on and off relationship. The former couple parented two daughters Patricia and Florence along with their son Paul.

His son Paul Belmondo, who is now 55 years old, has an uncanny resemblance to his father but that is where the similarities end. Although Jean Paul Belmondo’s son starred in several French movies including Belmondo par Belmondo, Itineraire D’Un Enfant Gate, Les Misérables (1995) etc, he went on to build his career as a Formula One racer.

Paul Belmondo went on to race for the March and Pacific Racing teams along with participating in the 24-hour Le Mans races a staggering 12 times. He competed in five of those races in the Darkar Rally, with another five happening in the Andros Trophy.

Jean-Paul Belmondo’s eldest child Patricia tragically died in a fire in 1994, and information regarding his daughter Florence remains unknown.

The French movie legend married model and ballerina Natty Tardivel in 2002. The two went on to have their daughter Stella. However, their marriage failed as well, with the couple calling it quits in 2008.

