How many children does Martin Scorsese have? All about his family as acclaimed director's heartwarming TikTok goes viral

Martin Scorsese is trending in the headlines after being featured in a TikTok video shared by his daughter Francesca.

According to Newsweek, Francesca asked Martin to guess the meaning of a few slang words that are common in today's world. The words included "tea," "ick," and "hits different," which he was able to guess correctly without thinking much.

Variety states that the director was stuck on the word "slept on" until Francesca gave a clue, which was Martin's film, The King of Comedy. Martin addressed the film's commercial failure and said:

"It was the flop of the year. That's what it was called on 'Entertainment Tonight.' On New Year's Eve '83-'84. It's okay, it's alright."

Expand Tweet

The rest of the words where Martin made correct guesses include "cap," "ate," "threw shade," and "slaps." The video has received more than 600,000 views.

Martin Scorsese is a father of three children from his marriages

Martin Scorsese started his career in 1967 with Who's That Knocking at My Door. He went on to direct films like The Wolf of Wall Street and has won various accolades over the years.

Closer Weekly states that Scorsese tied the knot five times and has three children from three of his marriages. According to Closer Weekly, his first marriage was to Laraine Marie Brennan from 1965 to 1971. Martin and Laraine had a child named Cathy in 1965.

Cathy is an actress who has appeared in films like The King of Comedy and Casino. She made her debut as a director with Campus Code in 2015.

Martin Scorsese then married Julia Cameron in 1976 and welcomed a child named Domenica the same year. Martin and Julia's marriage also ended in divorce in 1977. IMDb states that Domenica has appeared in films like The Age of Innocence and Cape Fear.

His next marriage was to Isabella Rossellini from 1979 to 1982. He then tied the knot with Barbara De Fina in 1985 and they divorced in 1991. Martin did not have any children from these two marriages.

Martin is currently married to Helen Schermerhorn Morris since 1999 and they have a daughter named Francesca. Francesca has followed in her father's footsteps and released a short film back in 2018 which also featured Martin.

Killers of the Flower Moon has received a positive response

Martin Scorsese's next film as a director is Killers of the Flower Moon. The crime drama will be released on October 20, 2023, and its premiere was held at the Cannes Film Festival. The initial feedback has been positive.

The producers chose to release the film on Apple TV+ at first, but this was eventually canceled. The lead role is portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio, marking his seventh film with Martin.

The rest of the cast members include Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser, and many others.