How many children does Robert Downey Jr. have? Family appears on the upcoming Downey's Dream Car season 1

From Charlie Bartlett to Bowfinger to Iron Man 3, Robert Downey Jr. has given many movies hits in his Hollywood career. However, due to his addiction, the actor also faced some difficulties at the beginning of his career. In 2003, Robert Downey Jr. managed to overcome his habits, thus becoming sober and working hard with dedication.

In 1992, Robert Downey Jr. married Deborah Falconer and had a son together named Indio Falconer Downey. Deborah and Robert got divorced back in 2004 because of their differences. In the following year, he married Susan Downey, with whom he has two children, Exton Elias Downey and Avri Roel Downey.

Additionally, Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the small screen with his show Downey's Dream Car. The show will feature all of Robert Downey Jr.'s car collections and will also have experts working on Downey's old cars to remodel them into new ones. Two brand new episodes of the show are set to premiere on Thursday, June 22, 2023, on Max.

Following that, two episodes of the show will be released every week. Its final episode will air on July 6, 2023.

Robert Downey Jr.'s family appeared in his latest show, Downey's Dream Car

One more thing that has made headlines is the appearance of Robert's family on the upcoming show. Avri and Exton, along with their mother, Susan Downey, made guest appearances in some of the iconic scenes in the show's trailer and clips.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Robert shared his thoughts about seeing his son, Exton, on the show, saying:

“He’s a scene stealer. But, you know, that’s cause we gave him the button [at the end of the trailer] in the cut, you know? We edited it for him to win.”

This upcoming show Downey's Dream Car has a lot to offer fans

David Larzelere is the director as well as the main writer on this upcoming show, with Susan Downey being an executive producer alongside Robert. The goal of the new show is to restore all of Robert's classic cars while taking advantage of experts like Rich Benoit, who currently works at Electrified Garage, to avoid harming the environment as much as possible.

The synopsis of Downey's new show includes:

"Follows Robert Downey Jr. and a team of experts who will restore six classic cars from Robert's own collection to make them more eco-friendly; updating them into the new millennium while preserving the power and style."

The trailer also shows many of Robert's old cars that will be reconstructed in a way that works just as new. Apart from this show, Robert will also be auctioning six cars.

Various modifications have been made to the cars in order to reduce their carbon footprint. In addition, all money earned through this auction will be directly donated to Footprint Coalition's charitable organizations. Prior to the show's premiere, Robert, who is also the executive producer, shared his thoughts:

“We are what we drive, and having amassed a formidable collection of classic cars over the years, I was a petrol spewing mess. And a hypocrite, as I’d founded the Footprint Coalition in 2019 to scale technologies that mitigate climate change. Fortunately, I’m a bit of a dreamer.”

Robert also mentioned the following:

“The last 3 years have been an experiment in hope, as I engaged the best and brightest minds to evaluate, educate, elevate, and decarbonize these vehicles in a way that demonstrates the limitless potential of creative problem solving. It was a huge challenge and an enlightening journey.”

Downey's Dream Cars will air on Max on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

