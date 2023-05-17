How many cars does Robert Downey Jr. own? Car collection explored as Downey’s Dream Cars trailer drops

After his mind-bending performance as Iron Man in the last Avengers film, Robert Downey Jr. is all set to return in Downey’s Dream Cars, a project in collaboration with Discovery+ that will see the Hollywood star "reimagine" his collection of classic cars with a modern twist that could hopefully see them be viable to the environment. Downey's ultimate idea is to give away all of his classic cars and then give the proceeds to green tech companies that could maintain the sustenance of cars in the future.

But before this, the ex-Avenger plans to reimagine these classic cars, perhaps by engineering them to cause less environmental damage or converting them to electric vehicles. Explaining his vision in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Robert Downey Jr. said:

"I’m going to sweepstakes them and donate all the proceeds to green tech companies...this will be my legacy."

Robert Downey Jr. also plans to use this platform to highlight his pro-environment fervor through his process of restoring classic cars.

While it has never been explicitly revealed how many cars Robert Downey Jr. owns in total, as many as nine high-profile cars have been spotted by fans. This includes some wild rides like a modified 1970 Mustang fastback, a Nissan GT-R, and a Bentley Continental GT, among many others.

Robert Downey Jr. car collection: Which cars does the Marvel actor own?

It is quite clear from his garage that Downey is a huge fan of collecting cars. While he has never been very public with it, his cars have been a source of a lot of fascination over the years. He also used some of these in the shooting of Iron Man, most notably a 2009 Audi R8.

His car collection includes a 1965 Chevy Corvette, a 1974 BMW 3.0 CS coupe modified by SpeedKore, a Ferrari California T droptop, a 2009 Audi R8, a V10 Spyder, a Glen Green 1965 Corvette, which he uses as a daily ride, a modified 1970 Mustang fastback, a Nissan GT-R, and a Bentley Continental GT. There may be more rides that fans are unaware of.

According to reports, Downey will pick six cars from this collection to feature in Downey’s Dream Cars.

Downey’s Dream Cars: Trailer, release date, and everything we know so far

Downey's Dream Cars received a trailer hours back. It showcases the veteran actor's mission with a special focus on the cars. In the trailer, Downey narrates his mission and his goal while also discussing the appeal of older cars. He also showcases the first actions taken to achieve this goal.

Previously, the actor explained this goal in a statement, saying:

"My goal is to showcase that it’s possible to keep the integrity of classic cars while leveraging new tech and innovation to make them more eco-friendly. I’m thrilled audiences will get to see this series on Discovery+ later this year."

The trailer release was also accompanied by the announcement that the docu-series will premiere on June 22, 2023, on MAX.

Downey’s Dream Cars is executive produced by Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, and Emily Barclay Ford. They are aided by Jay Peterson, Todd Lubin, Dave Larzelere, and Ben Wood, with Kyle Wheeler executive producing.

