How did Robert Downey Jr and Susan Downey meet? Inside their marriage as Iron Man star shares heartfelt post for wife on 17th wedding anniversary

American actor Robert Downey Jr. shared a heartfelt post for his wife Susan on their 17 years of marital bliss.

On August 27, the 57-year-old star took to his Instagram to share a never-seen-before image of the duo from their wedding day, which happened in a typical Jewish style. He captioned the picture with:

"Today marks 17 years of unadulterated marital bliss. Susan, you are my bedrock, touchstone and lucky stars to boot."

Several friends and family members congratulated the duo in the comments section of the post.

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey met on a film set

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan first crossed each other's paths back in 2003 while shooting for the film Gothika, which was produced by the latter and directed by Joel Silver.

Susan served as the vice president at Silver Pictures and Gothika, which also starred Halle Berry, was a huge deal for her.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the producer said she was "not even a little bit" interested in the Iron Man star but thought he was "strange."

Recalling one incident after meeting Robert, Susan said:

"We were up in Montreal prepping for Gothika, and we had lunch with the director and Halle Berry. Everybody else ordered Japanese, but Robert told us how oatmeal was the 'superfood.' He brought his own packets of oatmeal to have at lunch. And he had this box of various herbs and stuff. And then he started doing these yoga moves. I mean, he was interesting but weird."

The duo started dating and soon fell in love. They tied the knot in 2005 in Amagansett, New York.

Additionally, Robert Downey Jr. has credited Susan with helping him fight his drug addiction. The Sherlock Homes producer apparently gave the star a choice between herself and drugs. While talking to Harper's Bazaar in 2009, she said:

“This isn’t gonna work. I made it clear that to stay with me; nothing could happen.”

After Susan’s ultimatum, Robert stopped at a restaurant near the Pacific Coast Highway and threw the drugs he had into the sea.

“I think he saw what we had. There was something magical there, something we couldn’t put our finger on. He always says that we became this third thing when we got together — something that neither of us could have become by ourselves — and I think that’s true.”

While talking about his experience, via news outlet The Things, Robert Downey Jr. revealed that his wife helped put his dark past to rest.

"I guess the only way to explain it is that I've become more like her. I'm still trying to figure out what happened. Whatever I was hungry for when I met Susan, I couldn't have known how much more satisfying what I got would be."

After getting married in 2005, Robert Downey Jr. and Susan welcomed their son, Exton Elias, in February 2012. Two years later, in November 2014, the duo again became parents to a daughter named Avri Roel.

However, this was not the first time that Robert Downey Jr. had tied the knot. He was previously married to singer Deborah Falconer from 1992 to 2004. The former duo share a son named Indio Falconer Downey.

