How many Dixie Chicks are there? Member list explored as former bassist Laura Lynch dies aged 65

Laura Lynch, one of the founding members of the country music group Dixie Chicks, died in a car crash at the age of 65. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, she lost her life in an accident that took place on Friday, December 22, 2023.

The much-loved group paid tribute to her on Instagram and stated that they were "shocked and saddened" on hearing the news.

"Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band. Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band. Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this sad time," their post read.

The Chicks, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, are a Dallas, Texas-based American country music group. The group currently consists of three members, Martie Maguire, Emily Strayer, and Natalie Maines. Martie and Emily are also the founding members of the group.

Together with guitarist and vocalist Robin Lynn Macy and bassist Laura Lynch, they formed the band in Dallas, Texas, in 1989. However, Macy left the group in 1992 and Lynch in 1995.

The Chicks is an American country music group that is hailed for its work across the globe. Natalie Maines (lead vocalist and guitarist) and vocalists Martie Maguire (plays the violin, mandolin, and guitar) and Emily Strayer (plays the guitar, banjo, and Dobro) are currently the three members of the ensemble.

Emily and Martie loved music growing up and started playing instruments at an early age. Emily favored the guitar, whereas Martie was more drawn to the violin. Eventually, they began performing in public at neighborhood gatherings.

Laura eventually joined the band in the '80s, and the trio began playing locally in Texas. She had a background in folk and bluegrass music. However, she left the group in 1995 because the band started producing "a more contemporary sound," as per Saving Country Music.

American singer Natalie Louise Maines later joined as the lead vocalist of The Chicks. This happened in 1995 when she was enlisted by the Dixie Chicks to take over for lead vocalist Laura Lynch.

American musician, gardener, teacher, and community activist Robin Lynn Macy is also well-recognized for being one of the original members of the Dixie Chicks. However, after an alleged disagreement, Macy quit the group in late 1992, as per the Dallas Observer.

The Dixie Chicks put out three albums until Lynch's departure in 1995, including Thank Heavens for Dale Evans, Little Ol' Cowgirl, and Shouldn't a Told You That. However, the band's Wide Open Spaces record helped them rise to fame in 1998.

Nikol Endres, a local justice of the peace, verified Lynch's identity after the crash. Lynch, of Fort Worth, Texas, was reportedly driving east on Route 62 near Cornudas, Texas when a pickup truck heading west entered her lane and collided with her car head-on, as per the Deccan Herald. The crash took place approximately 70 miles east of El Paso.

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced the news and the artist was declared dead on the spot.