How many episodes of Lawmen: Bass Reeves will be there? Explained

Lawmen: Bass Reeves is the new Western anthological series that's been making waves since its premiere on November 5, 2023. The official synopsis for Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 1 reads:

“The story of Bass Reeves, the legendary lawman of the wild West, is brought to life. Reeves worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded – and is believed to be the inspiration for The Lone Ranger.”

The first two episodes of the eight-episode first season of the show have been broadcast.

Where to watch Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Taylor Sheridan's Lawmen: Bass Reeves is available for streaming exclusively on Paramount+. This captivating series debuted on Sunday, November 5, 2023, with the release of its first two episodes.

Following this double feature, new episodes are scheduled to air weekly until the grand finale on Sunday, December 17, 2023. The show's creators have adopted a weekly release schedule.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves release date and timings

The next installment of Lawmen: Bass Reeves, episode 3, will premiere on Sunday, November 12, 2023. However, the release timings have not yet been announced. Paramount usually adds new content at 3 a.m. ET, so the estimated release times would be:

12 a.m. Pacific Time (PT)

3 a.m. Eastern Time (ET)

8 a.m. British Summer Time (BST) or Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

9 a.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST)

Here is the release schedule of all Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 1 episodes:

Episode 1 November 5, 2023 Episode 2 November 5, 2023 Episode 3 November 12, 2023 Episode 4 November 19, 2023 Episode 5 November 26, 2023 Episode 6 December 3, 2023 Episode 7 December 10, 2023 Episode 8 December 17, 2023

Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 1, episode 1 explained

The first episode in the newest addition to the Yellowstone franchise immerses viewers in the story of Bass Reeves, a real-life hero who surmounted enormous difficulties to become the first African-American deputy U.S. marshal.

The episode is set in March 1862 during the Civil War, where we witness Bass' journey from being a slave belonging to Major George Reeves (played by Shea Whigham) to his path towards becoming a legendary lawman. Bass is reluctantly handed a gun and thrust into the midst of the war, underscoring the brutal realities of his time.

Following the war, Bass returns to Texas with Major Reeves, and their tumultuous relationship takes a darker turn. Bass eventually escapes after a confrontation with his master, and this event marks the beginning of his transformation.

Bass' journey takes him to the Indian Territory, where he encounters a woman named Sara (Margot Bingham), who nurses him back to health. Over the years, Bass forms a bond with Sara and her son Curtis, finding a temporary home.

Tragedy strikes when Confederate forces attack the town, resulting in Curtis' death. Bass' quest for freedom and justice continues as he sets off on his own, eventually reuniting with his wife, Jennie, and meeting his daughter for the first time.

The first episode offers a poignant exploration of Bass Reeves' early life, his pursuit of freedom, and the personal sacrifices that shaped his journey toward becoming a revered lawman in the American West.

Set against the backdrop of post-Civil War America, Reeves' path from enslavement to U.S. Marshal is portrayed between 1862 and 1877. The series exposes viewers to this iconic character, looking into the sacrifices he made for justice, his family, and the moral quandaries that marked his career.

David Oyelowo leads an exceptional cast in his portrayal of Bass Reeves, showcasing not only his dedication but also the complexity of the character. Reeves's legacy as an iconic lawman is explored in these initial episodes, where he's celebrated for making over 3,000 arrests without ever killing his marks.

As the series continues to unfold, it promises to provide more insight into the life of Bass Reeves and what drove this remarkable lawman to become a legendary figure in American history. The first two episodes of Lawmen: Bass Reeves is now available on Paramount+.