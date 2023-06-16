How many episodes are there in The Witcher season 3? Details explored

There is good news for fans of The Witcher — the wait is almost over. Netflix has revealed that the third season of the fantasy series will be released by the end of this month and will bring back Henry Cavill in the lead role as Geralt of Rivia. It is based on the popular book series of the same name by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, which has also been adapted into a popular video game franchise.

The story follows the adventures and travails of Geralt, the sorceress Yennefer of Vengeberg, and Princess Ciri, as the three navigate the magical land of Rivia. For those wondering how many episodes the upcoming season will have, Netflix has announced that in keeping with the first two seasons, this installment too will have eight episodes.

The Witcher Season 3 is on its way: More details about the upcoming season

Release date revealed

Netflix has announced that The Witcher Season 3 will be released in two parts this summer. Season 3 Part 1 will drop on the streaming platform on Thursday, June 29, 2023, and Season 3 Part 2 will be released on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

The first episode has been titled Shaerrawedd, and it has been written by Mike Ostrowski and directed by Stephen Surjik.

More adventures await our beloved Geralt

The Witcher Season 3 is an adaptation of The Time of Contempt, in which Ciri, Geralt, and Yennifer are on the run and they travel to Aretuza to escape from those hunting for Ciri. According to The Witcher's official synopsis released by Netflix:

"As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it."

It further goes on to say:

"Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever."

The show's producer Lauren Schmidt-Hissrich has been dropping hints about the fantasy series' third season for a long time now. She has said that Geralt's story will take us on a roller-coaster ride. We will see him giving up his neutrality to get to Ciri and that,

"By the time we get to season 4, he character will not only have a different actor doing the role, he has a new mission in mind."

Netflix released the trailer for the third season on June 8, 2023.

Who can we expect to see in the new season?

Henry Cavill will be returning in the lead role and will be joined by Anya Chalotra as Yennefer and Freya Allen as Ciri.

We can also expect to see Joey Batey as Jaskier, Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold, Royce Pierreson as Istredd, Bart Edwards as Duny/Emperor Emhyr/The White Flame, Cassie Clare as Phillipa, and Gaia Mondadori, as Ciri’s long-dead mother Pavetta, among many others.

Watch out for The Witcher Season 3 coming soon on Netflix.

