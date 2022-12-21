Henry Cavill being toxic to women during The Witcher shoot could be the reason behind his exit

Henry Cavill made an untimely exit from Netflix's The Witcher, and now fans are wondering why the star had to leave the show. While there are a few narratives that might explain the situation, neither the show producers nor the actor has confirmed or commented on anything.

Whether it's a non-disclosure agreement or dedicated professionalism, we might not get a clear explanation any time soon because season 3 of The Witcher is yet to premiere and will feature Henry Cavill. This is probably why both parties are staying silent on the issue, as it will likely impact the viewership and reviews of the upcoming season.

But why did Henry Cavill leave? From his disappointment in not adhering to the source material to his rumored behavior with women, there is a lot of speculation going on.

Henry Cavill as The Witcher

Disclaimer: This article is based on rumors, and the sources cited may be inaccurate.

Henry Cavill reportedly pushed for source material accuracy in such a way that felt "disrespectful" to female Netflix staff

Rumors about Cavill's behavior on The Witcher set

Deux U, a podcast dedicated to celebrity gossip, featured an episode of Henry Cavill's The Witcher exit. Hosted by the unnamed founder of the rumor-entertainment website Deux Moi, the podcast revealed word from a source about Cavill's need for complete control of the storylines and constant tension with female Netflix staffers.

A transcript of what was said about Henry Cavill on the podcast

Based on the rumors, Cavill's behavior on set does seem highly questionable. However, we must remember that the source is deemed fallacious even by the description given on DeuxMoi's website. It's best to take this with a grain of salt.

Henry Cavill's quest for source material accuracy

Yennefer and Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher

The actor has repeatedly stated that getting the source material right in The Witcher was something he actively pursued. Later on, a former writer of the show, Beau DeMayo, revealed that some members of the writing staff mocked author Andrzej Sapkowski's work.

"I’ve been on show – namely Witcher – where some of the writers were not or actively disliked the books and games (even actively mocking the source material.) It’s a recipe for disaster and bad morale. Fandom as a litmus test checks egos, and makes all the long nights worth it. You have to respect the work before you’re allowed to add to its legacy."

DeMayo later went on to work on the upcoming X-Men 97, where he demanded that every other writer on the team be an X-Men fan. Since the writing team might have had some people who didn't respect the source material, Cavill's obsession with getting it right makes sense.

Culture Crave 🍿 @CultureCrave



When he became



"You have to respect the work before you're allowed to add to its legacy" Beau DeMayo says some of #TheWitcher writers 'actively disliked the books and games' when he was working on the seriesWhen he became #XMen97 's showrunner, his #1 rule was 'you had to be a fan'"You have to respect the work before you're allowed to add to its legacy" Beau DeMayo says some of #TheWitcher writers 'actively disliked the books and games' when he was working on the seriesWhen he became #XMen97's showrunner, his #1 rule was 'you had to be a fan'"You have to respect the work before you're allowed to add to its legacy" https://t.co/ObhRJgjmN6

The Witcher showrunner speaks out on Henry Cavill leaving the show

The Witcher showrunner Lauren Hissrich finally broke the silence on Cavill's departure from the show. While speaking with NME, Hissrich said that talking about the situation would only be possible next year.

She added that she has quite a lot to say on the matter and that the relationship between the show's team and Cavill has been "mutually respectful."

"That's exactly what I was going to say! I do have a lot to say and I think that there's a lot of, you know... we'll obviously never get into exactly why Henry left, all of the reasons, but I can say it's been a mutually respectful relationship... So please, please, please come back in six months when we can talk."

Lauren Hissrich on Henry Cavill's exit via @NME: "We'll obviously never get into exactly why Henry left, all of the reasons, but I can say it's been a mutually respectful relationship… So please come back in six months when we can talk."

Henry Cavill's departure from the show was quite overwhelming to the parties involved. The Superman actor will lend a strong hand in forming the Warhammer 40,000 universe on Amazon Studios as an executive producer.

Meanwhile, The Witcher staff is tasked with delivering a fantastic season 3 and helping Liam Hemsworth win over the audience as the next Geralt of Rivia.

