How many episodes will there be in Fargo season 5? Complete release schedule explored

The first two episodes of Fargo season 5 premiered on November 21, receiving rave reviews from fans and critics alike, and the third episode of the black crime comedy drama’s latest installment will be released on November 28.

Fargo, inspired by the 1996 movie of the same name, enjoys a dedicated fan following as it features a unique blend of comedy and suspense. Each season of the series features new characters and is set in a different location.

The latest installment takes place in North Dakota and revolves around a typical housewife with a murky past.

Fargo season 5 features a couple of situations that are similar to the ones seen in Joel and Ethan Coen’s film but the show has its own identity. Going by the first two episodes, it also appears to be wilder and more comedic than the previous ones.

Fargo season 5 has 10 episodes

Fargo season 5 features 10 episodes and this was the case with the first three installments as well. However, the previous one had 11 episodes.

The first two episodes of the fifth season were released on FX on November 21 and new ones are slated to premiere on a weekly basis, with the finale airing on January 16, 2024.

Below is the complete release schedule of Fargo's fifth season:

Date Episode Time (PT/CT/AT/MT/ET) November 21, 2023 The Tragedy of the Commons[Released] 10 pm/12 am/9 pm/11pm/1 am November 21, 2023 Trials and Tribulations[Released] 10 pm/12 am/9 pm/11pm/1 am November 28, 2023 The Paradox of Intermediate Transactions 10 pm/12 am/9 pm/11pm/1 am December 5, 2023 Insolubilia 10 pm/12 am/9 pm/11pm/1 am December 12, 2023 Tiger 10 pm/12 am/9 pm/11pm/1 am December 19, 2023 The Tender Trap 10 pm/12 am/9 pm/11pm/1 am December 26, 2023 Linda 10 pm/12 am/9 pm/11pm/1 am January 2, 2024 TBA 10 pm/12 am/9 pm/11pm/1 am January 9, 2024 TBA 10 pm/12 am/9 pm/11pm/1 am January 16, 2024 TBA 10 pm/12 am/9 pm/11pm/1 am

Where to watch Fargo season 5? All streaming options explored

Fargo season 5, like the earlier installments, will be available to stream on Hulu. However, new episodes will be released on the platform a day after they air on FX.

The first two episodes of Fargo season 5 premiered on Hulu on November 22 and the third one will be released on November 28. In the US, the streaming service’s monthly subscription costs $7.99.

The latest season of Fargo is available to rent on Prime Video. Viewers might want to explore this option if they don’t have access to Hulu. However, being an FX original, it is unlikely to be available on Netflix and Disney+ in the near future.

Meet the cast

The series' new season is headlined by Juno Temple as Dorothy ‘Dot’ Lyon, a seemingly meek housewife with a dark secret. Jennifer Jason Leigh plays her suspicious mother-in-law, Lorraine Lyon, and the CEO of America’s largest debt collection agency. They are joined by David Rysdahl, who plays Dot’s supportive husband Wayne.

Expand Tweet

Fargo season 5 episode 2 introduced the audience to Stark County constitutional sheriff Roy Tillman, played by Jon Hamm. It was soon revealed that he is actually Dot’s estranged husband. Joe Keery plays Gator, Tillman’s son.

Sam Spruell, meanwhile, plays the notorious criminal Ole Munch. This character has an ax to grind with Dot as well as Tillman. The cast also includes Richa Moorjani, Dave Foley, and Lamorne Morris.

What’s Fargo season 5 about?

Episode 1 revolved around the events that take place after Dot is abducted by Ole Munch and his assistant Donald Ireland. The kidnapping sequence was similar to the one featured in the film.

The episode also dealt with Dot’s equation with her mother-in-law Lorraine. Dot eventually managed to escape after her kidnappers were pulled up by troopers.

Episode 2 started where the first one ended and focused on Roy Tillmam as he chastised a character for his violent behavior.

It was then revealed that it was Dot’s estranged husband who had set up the kidnapping attempt. The episode also highlighted the simmering tension between Lorraine and her daughter-in-law.

Episode 3 is expected to revolve around Dot and Wayne’s attempts at protecting their family from a threat with the former's past returning to haunt her. Going by the promo, it is also likely to be an action-packed affair.

The upcoming episode will be released on FX on November 28.