How many kids did David Lynch have? Children's ages explored as acclaimed director passes away at 78

Well-known director David Lynch passed away on January 15, 2025, at the age of 78. The circumstances leading to his demise are yet to be made official.

Outside the entertainment industry, David also had a big family where he had four children, namely Jennifer, Austin, Riley, and Lula, as per People magazine. Furthermore, he was not married to anyone at the time of death and his four marriages ended in divorce.

The news of David Lynch’s death was first revealed by his family on Facebook, where they added a photo of him holding a guitar, writing that they would like to have some privacy while they mourn the loss. The statement also reads:

“There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, “Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.” It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way.”

Other well-known personalities also expressed their grief on different social media platforms, including musician Thomas Traux, who shared a picture posing with Lynch on Facebook.

Furthermore, actress Martha Plimpton also described David as “the most important American filmmaker of the last 50 years.”

David Lynch’s father Donald was a research scientist working for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service and the former was initially interested in painting when he was in high school, as per The New York Times.

He was a resident of Philadelphia for a long time and made a lot of short films until he received an American Film Institute fellowship in 1970.

He eventually made his first big project, Eraserhead, which suffered production delays for different reasons. However, it turned out to be successful, following which David continued directing other films like Blue Velvet and Lost Highway.

David Lynch had 4 children from his marriages over the years

The Missoula, Montana native managed to become a popular face with his filmmaking skills for a long time. Apart from that, the Family Guy star was also a father as he raised four kids, who have already established a career in different fields.

David Lynch’s personal life grabbed attention in the past considering that he tied the knot four times and none of the marriages lasted for several years. Notably, his third wife Mary Sweeney has also been a well-known director like him and is active as a writer, editor, and producer.

According to People magazine, David’s elder daughter Jennifer was born from his first marriage to Peggy Lentz between 1968 and 1974. The 56-year-old is currently a director like her father and has helmed the episodes of TV shows such as American Horror Story and Hawaii Five-0.

David Lynch had a son named Austin, 43, from his second marriage to Mary Fisk. Austin was born around five years before his parents divorced and pursued a brief career in acting, appearing in projects such as Inland Empire, as per People magazine.

David then welcomed his second son Riley many years before he exchanged vows with Mary Sweeney.

The 33-year-old opted to be a part of the music industry and was featured in an episode of Twin Peaks: The Return where he performed alongside Dean Hurley and Alex Zhang Hungtai, as stated by People magazine.

Compared to the other three children, David Lynch’s fourth child Lula Boginia has maintained a distance from the limelight, despite appearing with her father at a few events.

She was born from David’s last marriage to Emily Stofle and is 13 years old as of 2025.

David’s children are his only survivors and further updates on his funeral are currently awaited.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback