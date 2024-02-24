Where is Jyoti from American Horror Story now? Whereabouts of the shortest woman in the world explored

Jyoti from American Horror Story, whose full name is Jyoti Amge, is an Indian actress who played the character of Ma Petite in the fourth season. The actress is the shortest-living woman in the world, according to both the Guinness and the Limca Books of Records. At the time of her 18th birthday celebration in December 2011, she measured 2 feet, 0.6 inches (62.8 cm) tall.

Jyoti from American Horror Story is a Nagpur native who still resides in her hometown, but she travels the world discussing her condition and her life as the shortest woman in the world. She has achondroplasia, a growth abnormality that accounts for her height.

She made appearances in nearly all of the episodes of American Horror Story: Freak Show, including the finale. The season debuted in October 2014; Ma Petite plays a freak show performer and serves as an assistant to Jessica Lange's character Elsa Mars.

All about the world’s shortest woman Jyoti from American Horror Story

Jyoti from American Horror Story was born on December 16, 1993, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, India. She has achondroplasia, a type of dwarfism that limits her growth spurt. She will never be able to grow taller than she is now due to this hereditary issue. She was average up until the age of four, fitting in with both her environment and other children her age. After that, though, her height just stopped growing as it should have.

After celebrating her most recent birthday in December 2023, she is currently 30 years old. Jyoti from American Horror Story weighs only 12 pounds.

Elsa took Ma Petite under her wing in the American Horror Story: Freak Show, frequently carrying her about and behaving like a child.

However, Ma Petite's story on Freak Show ended tragically when strongman Dell Toledo (Michael Chiklis) killed her so that her remains could be donated to a museum. The entire season was affected by Jyoti from American Horror Story's Ma Petite's passing as Elsa killed Dell because of what he had done to one of her closest friends.

The July 2020 TLC show titled The World's Smallest Woman: Meet Jyoti, gave viewers a peek into her life.

The Prime Video-streamable program follows Jyoti from American Horror Story on her trip from India to America and provides a glimpse into her daily routine. In a segment of the episode, Amge goes clothes shopping in a baby department while arguing that her diminutive size shouldn't be used as an excuse to treat her like a child.

Since her time on American Horror Story, Amge hasn't performed in many acting roles. She has, nevertheless, produced other noteworthy work. Amge works in social services and has partnered with the Nagpur police to encourage residents to stay at home during lockdowns during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Jyoti Amge has a wax figure of herself in the Celebrity Wax Museum in Lonavala, a small town and hill station in the Pune District of Maharashtra.

Despite her petite frame, she exudes a lively and gregarious attitude that is hard to ignore. Jyoti didn't let her condition stop her. She didn't let her condition get in the way of her living her life.