How many kids does DJ Quik have? Artist's son arrested on murder charge nine years after his daughter was sentenced

DJ Quik’s son David Blake Jr. has been arrested on felony murder charges after a deadly fight that took place in Downey, California. David was taken into custody after the cops responded to reports of a fight at the 13200 Block of Carfax Avenue.

As the officers rushed to the spot, they received reports of shots being fired. They found 33-year-old Julio Cardoza injured from a single gunshot wound. Cardoza was admitted to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Blake was identified as the culprit and arrested on Thursday, May 26, at Porter Ranch. He is currently being held on a $2 million bond.

Jasmyne Cannick @Jasmyne I don’t have all of the details but it looks like DJ Quik’s son was arrested for murder by Downey police yesterday and somehow Compton Councilmember Isaac Galvan is involved. David Blake Jr.’s bail is $2M. Developing… I don’t have all of the details but it looks like DJ Quik’s son was arrested for murder by Downey police yesterday and somehow Compton Councilmember Isaac Galvan is involved. David Blake Jr.’s bail is $2M. Developing…

Jasmyne Cannick @Jasmyne More details on the arrest of DJ Quik’s son David Blake Jr. for murder who is also the liaison for Compton Councilmember Isaac Galvan. More details on the arrest of DJ Quik’s son David Blake Jr. for murder who is also the liaison for Compton Councilmember Isaac Galvan. https://t.co/aQaVeEuwkQ

Quik has not yet commented on his son’s situation. He posted a video of himself driving and listening to music in his latest Instagram post. His last single, titled Official, released in October 2021.

More about DJ Quik's children

DJ Quik is a father of two kids (Image via Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Although DJ Quik is a familiar name in the music industry, he has not revealed much about his personal life. However, online sources state that he tied the knot with Alicia Hill in 2005 and has two children – son David Blake Jr. and daughter Davieanna Marlena Blake.

David works as a council liaison to Councilman Isaac Galvan, but is currently in the news after being arrested on May 26 on the charge of shooting a 33-year-old man.

Davieanna, on the other hand, was arrested and accused of murdering her 2-year-old son back in 2013, whose body was found outside her apartment. Darnell Moses Alvarez, her boyfriend and the child’s father, was also taken into custody.

A witness said that they heard Alvarez scolding the toddler for wetting himself on the bed and it seemed like he was being spanked. He developed several bruises on his body, and Alvarez reportedly hit him with a leather belt. As Davieanna and Darnell argued over taking their son to the hospital, he stopped breathing.

RobinShonta @BootyChatta Dj Quik's daughter Davieanna Marlena Blake, 21 and boyfriend arrested for reportedly killing her 2 year old daughter Dj Quik's daughter Davieanna Marlena Blake, 21 and boyfriend arrested for reportedly killing her 2 year old daughter

Marcus Miller @TheDrFeelShow Davieanna Marlena Blake, 21, the daughter of legendary West Coast Hip-Hop MC, DJ Quik, real name David Marvin... fb.me/Dz4RWUaB Davieanna Marlena Blake, 21, the daughter of legendary West Coast Hip-Hop MC, DJ Quik, real name David Marvin... fb.me/Dz4RWUaB

Alvarez later confessed that he had struck his son with a woven belt. An autopsy revealed that the toddler had suffered a lacerated liver, severe internal bleeding, and multiple bruises across the body.

Davieanna and Darnell were arrested and jailed on charges of child abuse and first-degree murder.

Who is DJ Quik?

Also known as David Marvin Blake, DJ Quik is famous for his collaborations with Snoop Dogg, Kurupt, Tupac, Erick Sermon, and others. His stage name showcases his ability to produce songs in a short period of time. His hit songs include Tonite, Jus Lyke Compton, and Dollaz + Sense, among others.

Quik considers funk and soul artists like Roger Troutman and George Clinton as his inspiration. He was a member of the Westside Tree Top Piru Bloods.

David’s first album Quik Is the Name was released in 1991 and it topped the album charts. However, his next few albums were not as successful despite receiving positive reviews from fans.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Mohini Banerjee