How many kids does Gal Gadot have? All about her family as she welcomes baby daughter, Daniella 

Gal Gadot welcomed her third daughter into the family with her husband Jaron Varsano on Tuesday.

The announcement came through Instagram, where the 36-year old actress has been known to post about her other children as well. Gal Gadot and her husband revealed on social media that their third daughter would be named Daniella. All five in the family were grouped together for their photo to go along with the big news.

Fans and media alike were given an announcement from Gal Gadot about her pregnancy at the beginning of March 2021. Like the news from today, the pregnancy news was revealed through a family-based Instagram photo.

In the reveal for the day, Gal Gadot also captioned her post with a wholesome message that was kept short and sweet. "My sweet family 🖐🏼 I couldn't be more grateful and happy (and tired 🤪) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I'm sending all of you love and health. GG"

Though the big news means a brand new addition to Gal Gat and her husband Jaron Varsano's family, there are other daughters that the couple have as well.

How many children do Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano have?

Gal Gadot and her husband Jaron Varsano have been married since 2008. Aside from Daniella, the couple have two other children.

Daniella is of course the latest addition, but she completes an entire trio of daughters for Gal Gadot. After Daniella there is Maya, who is 4 years old. Following Maya is Alma, who is the oldest and 9 years old.

The couple have not been shy about family posts. For Father's day, she posted a heartfelt message about her husband and her daughters.

"You give our girls the perfect example of how a man should behave and the love and patience you show them is endless.The unconditional support you give them and the knowing they will never walk alone 'cause you always got their back are such a strong base to who they will grow up to be."

With the major news for the family today, they all look happy in their photo, and fans are sure to appreciate the candor from the group.

Edited by Gautham Balaji