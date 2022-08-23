How many kids does John McAfee have? Family life explored ahead of Netflix documentary

John McAfee, the prominent business magnate who founded the McAfee anti-virus software, reportedly had 47 children. He shared a tweet in January 2020, wherein he mentioned the number of children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren he had.

John McAfee @officialmcafee Since you asked:



I have 47 children.



61 grand children



19 great-grand children



I have met none of my great-grand children. Since you asked:I have 47 children.61 grand children19 great-grand childrenI have met none of my great-grand children.

McAfee's wildly controversial life is the subject of Netflix's upcoming documentary, Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee, which is set to hit the platform on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. The documentary is helmed by Charlie Russell, with Dov Freedman of Curious Films serving as the executive producer. Ahead of the documentary's premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, let's take a look at McAfee's family life.

John McAfee married thrice

John McAfee was born on September 18, 1945, to Don McAfee and Joan in Gloucestershire, England. His father was an alleged alcoholic who shot himself when McAfee was 15 years old. McAfee graduated with a degree in mathematics in 1967 from Roanoke College.

McAfee reportedly married thrice. While working to attain a doctorate in mathematics at Northeast Louisiana State College, he met a woman who was a student at the institute. The two soon became romantically involved. Due to his alleged relationship with the student, he was dismissed from the institution.

The woman, who's not named, eventually married McAfee. Not many details about their relationship are known. In the late 80s, he met a flight attendant named Judy, whom he reportedly married around 1987. They got divorced 15 years later, in 2002.

After McAfee fled Belize to Guatemala following the murder of his neighbor in 2012, he was arrested in Guatemala for illegally getting into the country. He was later sent back to the US. The night after he arrived in the US, McAfee met Janice Dyson, his third wife, who then worked as an escort. Dyson reportedly said that McAfee saved her from a violent human trafficking group. The couple tied the knot in 2013, following which they moved to Lexington, Tennesse, according to The Sun.

John McAfee @officialmcafee These numbers might have been much smaller,



Had DNA testing been around while I was growing up.



No interest at this point.



To me,



Legacy has nothing to do with blood



And everything to do with the understanding -



That every child who crosses your path,



Is your child. These numbers might have been much smaller, Had DNA testing been around while I was growing up.No interest at this point.To me, Legacy has nothing to do with bloodAnd everything to do with the understanding -That every child who crosses your path,Is your child.

McAfee tweeted in January 2020, wherein he mentioned that apart from his kids, he had grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In the tweet, he described his children as ''lazy.'' In reply to this tweet, he said that he had 47 children, 61 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. He also stated that he'd never met any of his great-grandchildren.

In another tweet, he said that the numbers might have been ''much smaller'' had DNA testing been around while growing up. In the series of tweets, he also clarified that the numbers mentioned were not exact and were his ''best guess.''

John McAfee's arrest and death

John McAfee admitted in 2019 that he hadn't filed tax returns since 2010. In October 2020, the controversial business magnate was arrested in Spain and charged with tax evasion. Federal prosecutors accused him of not filing returns from 2014-2018, during which he allegedly earned millions from various unreported sources of income.

He was sent to a Spanish jail near Barcelona, where he was found dead on June 23, 2021. Soon, rumors and conspiracy theories stating he was murdered started floating around. However, a court in Spain ruled in February 2022 that McAfee had died by suicide.

You can watch the John McAfee documentary on Netflix on August 24, 2022.

