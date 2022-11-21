How many kids does Michael J. Fox have? All about his wife and family as star receives honorary Oscar at Governors Awards

Canadian-American actor Michael J. Fox received the honorary Oscar award for his advocacy towards research into Parkinson's disease at the 13th Annual Governors Awards held in Los Angeles.

On November 19, the now-retired 61-year-old star gratefully accepted the honor, also known as the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, which is given to a person "whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry." Upon receiving the award, the actor said:

"It is humbling in the deepest way to stand here and accept your kindness."

Fox was first diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 1991. He founded the Michael J. Fox Foundation in 2000, which aims to dig deeper into the research for the disorder.

For the red carpet, the Back to the Future star opted for a classic look in a black suit with a white shirt and black tie. He completed the look with black sneakers. Fox attended the event with his family, which includes his four adult kids and wife Tracy Pollan.

All you need to know about Michael J. Fox's family

Michael J. Fox first crossed paths with Tracy Pollan in 1985 when she was cast as his love interest on the 1980s sitcom, Family Ties. However, things started getting romantic only after they starred together in James Bridges' 1988 directorial film, Bright Lights, Big City.

The stars tied the knot in the same year. Together, Fox and Pollan share four kids: Sam (33), Aquinnah and Schulyer (27), and Esme (21).

Sam Michael Fox

The couple's firstborn, Sam, was welcomed into the world on May 30, 1989. Not much is known about his professional life, except that he did not dive into an acting career like his parents. However, Sam, who looks just like his father, won Mister Golden Globe in 2013.

While speaking with People Magazine about Sam's birth at the time, Michael said:

“We did the whole womb music deal, where we put the headphones on Tracy’s stomach and played everything from Vivaldi to the Allman Brothers.”

As per his Instagram profile, Sam loves to travel and can be seen sharing pictures with his family members and close friends.

Aquinnah Kathleen Fox

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan became parents to twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler on February 15, 1995. While Aquinnah is yet to pursue her acting career, her LinkedIn profile states that she started working with Annapurna Pictures as an assistant in September 2022.

Like her brother Sam, Aquinnah is also very active on social media and often shares pictures with her family.

Schuyler Frances Fox

The second half of the twin-daughter gang, Schuyler was born on February 15, 1995, to Michael J. Fox and Nancy Pollan. Not much is known about her private life, but according to her LinkedIn profile, Schuyler started working at FableVision as an associate producer.

Schuyler has also contributed to her father's charity foundation and graced several red-carpet events alongside her family.

Esmé Annabelle Fox

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan welcomed their fourth and youngest child in the clan, Esmé, on November 3, 2001. The 21-year-old has also stayed out of the spotlight, just like her older siblings. In 2019, Fox told People Magazine that Esme was leaving home for college.

Fox regularly shares pictures with his family members on his social media handles. He founded the Michael J. Fox Foundation in 2000 which has since raised $1 billion for research into the disorder.

