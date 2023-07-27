How many kids does Richard Lawson have? Net worth explored as Tina Knowles files for divorce

American businesswoman Tina Knowles has filed for divorce from her husband, actor Richard Lawson. According to court documents obtained by news outlet ET, the couple has separated for eight years of marriage citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce.

Reportedly, Tina has noted the couple's date of separation as July 25 and is also asking the court to change her name back to Celestine Knowles. She isn't asking the court for spousal support for herself or her soon-to-be ex-husband. They don't have any kids together.

Rumors about their split started circulating on the internet after fans noticed that Tina was not present with Richard Lawson on his press tour for Black Terror. Beyonce's mother also changed her name from her Instagram bio to Tina Knowles even though her username still contains her married name.

The former couple also did not post any pictures together since March, despite being active on social media.

All you need to know about Richard Lawson's children

Though Richard Lawson and Tina Knowles don't share any kids, the former has two adult children from his previous marriage.

In 1978, Lawson tied the knot to film actress Denise Gordy. Together, they welcomed a daughter named Bianca in 1979. Just like her parents, the 44-year-old is also an actress. She began her career in 1994 by appearing in a brief role in the television series My So-Called Life.

Her other acting credits include Saved by the Bell: The New Class, In the House, Goode Behavior, Silk Stalkings, The Steve Harvey Show, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Dawson's Creek, Strong Medicine, The Feast of All Saints, Dead & Breakfast, Breakin' All the Rules, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, American Horror Story, Beauty and the Beast, Witches of East End, Chicago P.D., etc.

Richard Lawson and Gordy got divorced in 1989. In 1992, Lawson welcomed his second child, a son named Ricky Lawson. Professionally, he is a Grammy-nominated singer and is best known for co-writing Beyonce's hit songs Heated and Summer Renaissance.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Richard Lawson's estimated net worth at the time of writing is $1 million which he has earned by acting in several television movies and films. His first acting role was as a homos*xual in Dirty Harry (1971).

After a long-standing friendship spanning several decades, Tina and Richard took their relationship to the next level and tied the knot in 2015, following a two-year dating period. In April of that year, the couple exchanged vows aboard a luxurious yacht in the picturesque setting of Newport Beach, California.

Beyoncé and her husband, JAY-Z, as well as Solange and her then-husband, Alan Ferguson, attended the star-studded event before their 2019 divorce. Destiny's Child alumni Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, as well as Samuel L. Jackson, were among the other guests.

The ceremony for the couple's wedding also featured Tina's grandkids. Blue Ivy, who was 3 at the time, served as the flower girl, while Julez, Solange's son, who was 10 at the time, carried the rings.

Before she tied the knot with Richard Lawson, Tina was married to Mathew Knowles from 1980 to 2011. The duo share two daughters Beyoncé and Solange, born in 1981 and 1986.