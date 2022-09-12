Why did Drew Barrymore and Justin Long break up? Hedonistic meaning explained as former couple reminisce about their relationship

Drew Barrymore and Justin Long recently reunited on The Drew Barrymore Show and reflected on their relationship, which lasted for three years till 2010. On the show, Drew also admitted that she will "always love" Long.

In their most recent appearance, the Charlie's Angels actress termed their relationship as "hedonistic," to which the Barbarian actor quipped:

"Most hedonism is fun."

According to Merriam-Webster's website, the term "hedonistic" means "devoted to the pursuit of pleasure." It can be understood as prioritizing pleasure over other things in life.

Exploring Drew Barrymore and Justin Long's former "hedonistic" relationship and breakup

meredith @nneredith im watching the video of drew barrymore and justin long on her show and 🥹🥹 she is so lovely Im crying, I love how her show has become about healing and growing from the past im watching the video of drew barrymore and justin long on her show and 🥹🥹 she is so lovely Im crying, I love how her show has become about healing and growing from the past

In a recent appearance at the season 3 premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show, former lovers Drew Barrymore and Justin Long remembered their relationship. Speaking about the same, Drew said:

“We had so much fun but we were more hedonistic. A little more immature. We would get together, we would break up. It was chaos, it was hella-fun.”

CBS Mornings @CBSMornings



“I think there’s something about taking the opportunity of this show to make it a personal journey,” Barrymore said. In the season premiere of @DrewBarrymore TV, @drewbarrymore sits down for an emotional conversation with her ex-boyfriend, Justin Long.“I think there’s something about taking the opportunity of this show to make it a personal journey,” Barrymore said. cbsn.ws/3RE4uuG In the season premiere of @DrewBarrymoreTV, @drewbarrymore sits down for an emotional conversation with her ex-boyfriend, Justin Long.“I think there’s something about taking the opportunity of this show to make it a personal journey,” Barrymore said. cbsn.ws/3RE4uuG https://t.co/bAx3voQWeg

Stating that their former relationship was full of "fun chaos," Long said:

“You were the best. That’s what we did, we laughed so much, like that was so much a part of our connection was that we love funny people, we enjoy laughing at all times.”

Justin Long and Drew Barrymore started dating in the summer of 2007. According to The Things, Justin, around that time, had posted on his website about spending Thanksgiving with his and Drew's parents.

tee @nancydroool Justin Long is on Drew Barrymore right now and they are so lovely I am in tears Justin Long is on Drew Barrymore right now and they are so lovely I am in tears

However, the two reportedly called it quits in the summer of 2008. The Things noted that the two celebrities were busy at that point in time, which might have been one of the reasons for their split.

Despite having called it quits, Drew and Justin kept working with each other on popular movies including He's Just Not That Into You (2009) and Going the Distance (2010).

They made their relationship "red carpet" official at 2010's Golden Globe Awards. Reports suggest that the twosome rekindled their romance in 2009. US Magazine stated that when asked whether he was feeling awkward working with his ex, Justin responded with a no.

As per the website Nicki Swift, after they broke up, Long dropped out of the movie Whip It as he was "too upset" to work with her. The report, quoting a source, stated:

“He couldn't stand working with her and not being with her. He's too upset. She dumped him. She was hot and cold. One minute she was in love with him and the next she wanted to break up with him.”

In 2018, E! News reported that the former couple had "been talking more" following Long's breakup with vocalist Lauren Mayberry. As per the reports, the two were "single" and were "spending time together" but "that's all it is for now."

However, Long had confirmed to US Weekly in 2019 that he was "in touch" with Barrymore. During an interview at the Tribeca Film Festival, he said:

“We are in touch. I love Drew.”

The two did not confirm being in a relationship after 2010. As per the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Long and Barrymore confirmed that they have been in each other's lives and "maintained" their "love" for each other.

