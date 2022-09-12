How did Josh Duhamel meet Audra Mari? Relationship explored as couple get married in North Dakota

On September 10, 2022, American actor Josh Duhamel tied the knot with his longtime partner Audra Mari.

As per Us Weekly, the 49-year-old star and Mari exchanged their "I do's" at North Dakota's Olivet Lutheran Church in Fargo. Photographs obtained by Page Six show Audra wearing a white dress with a high neckline as she covered her hair bun under a veil. Meanwhile, Josh Duhamel looked dapper in a three-piece tuxedo.

The publication also reported that an eyewitness told them that the duo were seen “posing and happily pumping their fists in the air” after getting married.

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari announced their engagement in January 2022, after which the couple married nine months later.

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari were first spotted in 2019

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari, who have an age difference of 21 years, were first spotted together in May 2019.

As per Entertainment Tonight, a source revealed that the pair first crossed each other's paths after getting introduced by mutual friends.

"Josh and Audra met through mutual friends and get along really well. The two have a great time together and are on the same page about what they want their future to be."

They were first photographed publicly on a date night in May 2019 in Malibu. Their relationship was confirmed in October of the same year after they were spotted getting cozy at Toronto International Airport.

While talking to Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast, the Las Vegas actor talked about his future and wanting more kids:

"I'm not 30 years old anymore," Duhamel shared. "I want to have more kids in the next few years. So it's more about finding someone young enough to have kids. It's not as if I'm out there trying to just f*** anything. That's really not who I am. I'm trying to find a girl that I can be with, and have a family with."

After being together for almost four years, the Safe Haven star popped the big question as the duo got engaged in January 2022. Taking to their Instagram, Josh Duhamel announced the big news by sharing a happy picture of the couple. He captioned the picture with:

"It’s on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!!"

Weeks after popping the big question, Duhamel revealed about his impromptu proposal plan for Audra Mari. He said:

“I just sort of decided last minute that was how I wanted to do it. I didn’t have anything planned. I didn’t have a ring yet. I was like, ‘OK, you gonna do this today. Today’s the day.’ And that’s just how it all kind of happened. … I coordinated with [the hotel concierge] there to make sure that bottle was floating up to shore as we were walking out there.”

This is not the first time that Josh Duhamel has tied the knot. Before Mari, the Transformers actor was married to singer Fergie. The duo were together for 10 years, from 2009 to 2019, and share a nine-year-old son, Axl Jack Duhamel.

