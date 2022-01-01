Kate Bosworth and Justin Long dating rumors explained as actress reportedly moves on from Michael Polish divorce

Justin Long is reportedly dating American actress Kate Bosworth following her split from ex-husband Michael Polish. The Jeepers Creepers star recently spoke about his girlfriend during the Life Is Short with Justin Long podcast.

Speaking to actress-comedian Fortune Feimster about “pineapple pizza” toppings, the actor said:

“People have been saying that lately. It’s funny, my girlfriend said hers is — she loves the pineapple, too. I’ve never been with anyone who likes pineapple on pizza.”

While Long did not mention Bosworth during the conversation, inside sources reportedly told Page Six that he referred to the Blue Crush actress while talking about his partner.

The duo first met last year while filming a movie in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Romance rumors were sparked off after Kate Bosworth gushed about Justin Long via her Instagram handle following the completion of their shoot schedule:

“Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. f*kn. rad human being. THANK YOU for lifting us up... you kept it light & full of laughter daily, even through the toughest moments. You gnome [sic] how much I love ya.”

Sources also told Page Six that Long and Bosworth had spent a “romantic weekend” in Padaste Manor, Estonia during the fall holidays.

When did Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish divorce?

Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish finalized their divorce in September 2021 (Image via Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish decided to call it quits after nearly eight years of marriage. The couple officially announced their split in August 2021. The Before I Wake star shared a joint statement about their separation on Instagram:

“Our hearts are full, as we have never been so enamored and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate. Together, over the last ten years, Michael and I have chosen love, every time. We hold hands as tightly today as we entangled fingers on our wedding day. Our eyes look more deeply into one another, with more courage now.”

The actress also mentioned that even though the couple decided to part ways, they will continue to love each other:

“In the process of letting go, we have come to acknowledge that our love will never end. The connection does not simply disappear. The love deepens, the heart expands.”

The pair finalized their divorce in September 2021 but mentioned they would be in touch as they are set to star in an upcoming film together.

Prior to her marriage to Michael Polish, Kate Bosworth was in a relationship with Orlando Bloom.

A look into Justin Long’s past relationships

Justin Long with Drew Barrymore (Image via Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Justin Long has been linked to a string of celebrities before sparking romance rumors with Kate Bosworth late last year. He had a highly-publicized relationship with Drew Barrymore between 2007-2008.

The pair reportedly met on the set of He's Just Not That Into You and began dating shortly thereafter. However, they decided to call it quits in July 2008 after a year of whirlwind romance. The duo have continued to maintain a friendly relationship and are often seen exchanging amicable messages on social media.

The Going the Distance star dated his Accepted co-star Kaitlin Doubleday between 2005-2007. He was also in a relationship with Les Miserables actress Amanda Seyfried. The duo began dating in 2013 but parted ways in 2015 after “growing apart” due to their hectic schedules.

The 43-year-old has also been linked to names such as Kirsten Dunst, Olga Kurylenko, Maggie Q, and synth-pop star Lauren Mayberry. The latter denied the romance rumors and said they were “just friends.”

As rumors about a possible romance between Justin Long and Kate Bosworth continue to make the rounds online, it remains to be seen whether the actor acknowledges the speculation in the days to come.

