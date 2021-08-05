What is Kate Bosworth's net worth? Exploring her fortune as she announces separation from husband Michael Polish

Actress Kate Bosworth, 38, announced her split from Michael Polish today on Instagram. The Superman Returns actress was married to the 50-year-old filmmaker for eight years.

Bosworth posted a black and white picture of the two kissing on Instagram and shared a heartwarming message announcing the end of their relationship. She said:

“Our hearts are full, as we have never been so enamored and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate. Together, over the last ten years, Michael and I have chosen love, every time. We hold hands as tightly today as we entangled fingers on our wedding day. Our eyes look more deeply into one another, with more courage now.”

The actress continued:

“In the process of letting go, we have come to acknowledge that our love will never end. The connection does not simply disappear. The love deepens, the heart expands.”

The Blue Crush actress met Polish when he directed her in Big Sur in 2011. The two went on to get married in August, 2013 at The Ranch at Rock Creek in Montano.

What is Kate Bosworth’s net worth?

The California-native is estimated to be worth $24 million. Kate Bosworth accumulated her wealth through her career in acting. She started off in Hollywood with the surf movie Blue Crush which was released in 2002. Since then, she has starred in Wonderland, Beyond the Sea, Superman Returns and Win a Date with Tad Hamilton.

Kate Bosworth has also pursued a career in modeling. She was the spokesperson for Calvin Klein Jeans in 2008 and Coach Luxury Bags.

Bosworth was included in People Magazine’s list of 25 Women Changing the World in 2018. Michael Polish and Kate Bosworth debuted a film called Nona which shed light on the issues of human trafficking. Since then, the actress has worked with CAST, the Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Trafficking.

In the same year, Bosworth and Polish opened a summer school called Montana Institute of the Arts for filmmaking students.

The pair seem to have created a legacy in filmmaking, and from Kate Bosworth’s Instagram post, one can see that there is no tension between the two.

