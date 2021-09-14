Where to watch Lady of the Manor? Streaming details, cast, plot and all you need to know

Lionsgate dropped the official trailer for Melanie Lynskey and Judy Greer starrer Lady of the Manor on August 25, 2021. Greer was last seen in a movie role for the 2020 musical romcom Valley Girl, while Lynskey's last film was Sadie, which came out in 2018.

However, both actresses are pretty active on TV and have made various appearances in recent times. The release date of their upcoming supernatural buddy comedy is around the corner, and viewers can expect a laughter ride with Lady of the Manor.

Lady of the Manor: Everything about Lionsgate's upcoming venture

When is Lady of the Manor releasing?

Lady of the Manor will open in select theatres across the USA on September 17, 2021. The movie will also be available via VOD in the US.

Besides the US release, the movie was also premiered at the Gasparilla International Film Festival on June 10, 2021.

The movie's release in other countries is uncertain as of now.

When will Lady of the Manor release online?

As already mentioned, the upcoming comedy feature is having a theatrical and VOD release across the US, and Lionsgate has not revealed any plans regarding its online release.

Hence, fans will have to wait for the theatrical run to end for any OTT acquisition by platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, et cetera.

Lady of the Manor: Runtime

Lady of the Manor will have a runtime of one hour and 36 minutes (96 minutes).

Lady of the Manor: Cast, characters, and plot

Synopsis

The official synopsis of Lady of the Manor, as stated on Lionsgate's website, is:

"Past and present collide in this supernaturally funny buddy comedy when stoner-slacker Hannah is hired to portray Lady Wadsworth, a Southern belle who died in 1875, in a tour at Wadsworth Manor."

Makers have also revealed the primary characters of the upcoming comedy:

"Hannah, a hot mess, figures she can fake it -- until the ghost of Lady Wadsworth appears! Lady Wadsworth tells Hannah it's time to change her wild ways -- and she'll haunt her until she does -- in this hilarious movie costarring Justin Long and Ryan Phillippe."

Cast and characters

Melanie Lynskey as Hannah

Judy Greer as Lady Wadsworth

Justin Long as Max

Ryan Phillippe as Tanner Wadsworth

Director(s): Justin Long and Christian Long

In addition to that, Luis Guzmán and Patrick Duffy are also a part of Lady of the Manor's cast and are playing undisclosed roles.

