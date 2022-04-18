How many members are in Sweet Taboo from American Song Contest? Band’s songs are fusion of Latin, rap, and R&B

Fans of the show American Song Contest will see well-known Latinx girl trio Sweet Taboo perform their original song Keys to the Kingdom during the show's upcoming episode on April 18, 2022.

The reality singing competition American Song Contest started on March 21, 2022 and will announce the winner of the show on May 9, 2022. Based on the Eurovision Song Contest, the show is hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson.

All about musical trio Sweet Taboo from American Song Contest

Comprised of three Latinas from Los Angeles — Jennifer Torrejon (Jen), Sami Ramos, and rapper Ice Cold Pimp (ICP Bre) — Sweet Taboo creates songs that are a fusion of Latin, rap, and R&B elements.

While Sami and ICP Bre are Mexican, Jen is Honduran/Bolivian. However, they were all born and bought up in Southern California. Their upbringing and their roots have shaped them to be the singers they are today.

Their songs are a mix of English and Spanish. Despite only having two songs to their name, the group's covers have gone viral, garnering millions of views on TikTok. Their covers and singles like Lil Bit (2021) and Used to It (2019) have been reposted by Kehlani, Russ, DJ Khaled, and Bia.

As part of the Recording Academy's 2021 series Reimagined At Home, Sweet Taboo even released a live rendition of TLC’s hit song No Scrubs with a live band, receiving appreciation from all around.

The trio have also released their EP with some talented producers like Jonny Goldstein, Malay, Keith Harris, and Off Da Grid.

Inspiration behind the formation of Sweet Taboo

The girls formed their musical group to empower women and tell them to follow their dreams. In an interview published in Authority Magazine, they said:

“Our group was founded on our mutual passion for women’s empowerment. We are 3 strong women who want to inspire others to feel confident in their own skin. There’s no reason we can’t all love and support each other and we plan to lead by example. There is room for all of us at the top!”

Beginning their musical journey might have been a little daunting at first, but the girls were always supported by music producer Richard Vission and ten-time Grammy-winner mixing engineer Manny Marroquin. Speaking about their strong support system, they said:

“When they met us a long time ago, they saw the magic in what we were creating before everybody else. They’ve helped us bring our music dreams to life and never gave up on us. They’ve helped us build our incredible team with London Alley (visuals) and Polo Molina (management). We love you Manny and Humpty!!”

Catch Sweet Taboo in American Song Contest's upcoming episode on NBC.

