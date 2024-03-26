How many new MARTA stations are there? Major takeaways from Atlanta Mayor's speech

Mayor Andre Dickens has recently confirmed the addition of four more MARTA stations. Dickens revealed the news at his annual State of the City address, and one of them would be at the Murphy Crossing. The remaining stations would be included under random locations between the usual stops.

The Murphy Crossing will be linked to the BeltLine, and Dickens described it as one of the "largest expansions" for the rail network in the last few decades. While the other three locations are yet to be confirmed, they would be made smaller.

Expand Tweet

Addressing the new stations, Dickens said that it would allow the residents living in the south to access the best side of Atlanta. He also elaborated on the rest of the plans.

"To create healthy, thriving neighborhoods, we must build a transportation system that is accessible to residents across the city. Our current MARTA rail system is underutilized, in part, because we don't have enough stations located where our residents need them most."

Mayor Andre Dickens announces a separate program with MARTA: Plans and speech explored in detail

Expand Tweet

The speech of Mayor Andre Dickens at the Woodruff Arts Center on March 25, 2024, featured his plans for the upcoming year, bringing more facilities for the residents of Atlanta, Georgia. He also made announcements for the four new stations.

Furthermore, he even confirmed the More MARTA Atlanta Program and a spokesperson for Georgia said that details related to the other three random stations should be revealed in the upcoming days. Stephany Fisher, who is associated with the public transport operator, said in a statement,

"The establishment of infill stations at key nodes along the Atlanta BeltLine holds great potential to maximize MARTA's rail system to bring mobility and accessibility to a wider population while fostering future growth and prosperity."

There are currently 38 MARTA stations, and it also offers bus services on 101 routes. It is the eighth-largest transit system in the US and serves thousands of passengers daily. Almost 350 rail cars operate on electricity and can run at a speed of almost 70 miles per hour.

Meanwhile, the Board of Directors and the MARTA planning and capital programs committee are supposed to organize a meeting on March 28 to discuss the plans related to the new stations and their development.

Andre Dickens is planning to offer housing facilities to residents of Atlanta

In his latest speech, Andre Dickens announced his aim to make around 20,000 units of affordable housing for the people of Atlanta in the next six years. He added that 9,000 units are already in development.

"Affordable housing is my love language. With the help of public, private, and non-profit partners just like you, we're on our way to accomplishing our goals."

Other plans include opening a recreation facility for all the senior citizens and a performing arts space dedicated to Pearl Cleage and Zaron Burnett. Andre praised the rise in population over the years, touching the mark of 6 million so far.

He spoke about the Year of the Youth program, saying that parents need to use it so their children can have a bright future. He confirmed the launch of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center by the end of 2024 and declared that the city is safe now since the crime rate has reduced.

"We've made tremendous strides in public safety, with major crimes against people down by over 15% and homicides down by 21% in 2023."

Detailed information about the three remaining MARTA stops is yet to be revealed.