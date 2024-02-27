How many times has Amy Adams been nominated for Oscars? Everything to know

Amy Adams, renowned for her exceptional performances throughout her three decades of star-studded career, boasts nominations for six Academy Awards. However, there is an unfortunate hurdle serving as a caveat in this illustrious career. Despite earning both critical and popular acclaim for her roles, she has yet to win an Oscar.

While the Oscars get criticized for seeming ignorance of talent, Adams' consistent oversight feels unfair to her fans. Despite six nominations, including notable works like Arrival and Nocturnal Animals, she has yet to secure a victory.

Dedicated viewers hope that the talented actress will get a chance to claim the coveted Oscar statuette.

When did Amy Adams get nominated for the Oscars?

Amy Adams has been nominated for an Oscar six times. Her versatile oeuvre ranges from Enchanted, a neo-realistic take on a Disney Princess, to the roles in Vice and Hillbilly Elegy.

To date, Adams has been on the verge of taking home an Academy Award five times as the Best Supporting Actress - namely for her roles in Junebug (2005), Doubt (2008), The Fighter (2010), The Master (2012) and Vice (2018).

Additionally, she has been nominated for an Oscar in the Best Actress category for her exceptional performance in American Hustle (2013).

Did Amy Adams ever win her Oscar?

Long-term fans of the star's versatile acting career remain perplexed that she has never won an Oscar. Some think her films mostly do not fall under the purview of the typical genres or types of movies that regularly go on to win Oscars. Few films did not even consider her performances worthy of a nomination.

Adams showcased her amazing acting skills in Arrival, Denis Villeneuve's science fiction film from 2016. This was followed by the time she starred in The Woman in the Window, which served as the brainchild of Joe Wright, a British filmmaker, many of whose films have hit the Oscar committee's list. In that respect, it is no wonder that Adams was drawn to roles such as the above.

What awards did Amy Adams win?

While American Dream failed to fetch Amy Adams an Oscar, the same film did help her earn the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical. That was not the only time she managed to win this prestigious accolade.

In other words, Adams' talents have been recognized, and she has also won the Golden Globe Award a second time (for Big Eyes, released in 2014) and was nominated for the same seven more times.

Beyond that, the actress' most commercially and critically successful films include Night at the Museum: The Battle of the Smithsonian, a cult classic that has established a beloved part of every fan's watchlist, DCEU's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and The Man of Steel, and the feminist narrative of Her.

While highlighting Amy's diverse range of active abilities in the minds of every viewer who watched her, these films have yet to land an Academy Award. However, fans can only hope that the situation changes in the future.